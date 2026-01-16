Goodguys Rod & Custom Association adds ‘4x4 of the Year’ category to their Top 12 Awards Program

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association adds a new category for vintage 4x4s to their Top 12 Awards Program for 2026 - the Roadster Shop 4x4 of the Year!

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Shows, is adding an all new 4x4 of the Year category for four-wheel-drive lifted trucks and SUVs to the popular Goodguys Top 12 Awards program presented by BASF. The Roadster Shop 4x4 of the Year Award will be introduced in the 2026 season and replaces Trendsetter of the Year, which was added as a Top 12 category in 2024. Goodguys will continue to award the Goodguys Trendsetter Award each year as they have done since 1998.A growing trend among collectors and builders in the hot rod aftermarket has been the building and modifying of vintage four-wheel-drive trucks and SUVs. Goodguys has kept track of the rapid growth in this market, which has coincided with automotive aftermarket companies developing new parts and products to make these custom builds more achievable at a higher level.Lifted 4x4 trucks and SUVs are no strangers to the Goodguys Top 12 awards program and have regularly found finalist spots during the past seven years in the LMC Truck of the Year Early (pre-1960) category and the Dakota Digital Truck of the Year Late (1960-99) category. With the increasing number of builds continuing to debut, Goodguys decided that giving these 4x4 machines their own dedicated category was the next step in supporting and pushing their evolution.The Roadster Shop 4x4 of the Year will be a regional Top 12 award, with seven finalists selected during the 2026 season starting at the 16th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products in March. Here is the full schedule of 4x4 finalist events:• 16th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products, March 6-7 – Fort Worth, TX• 26th LMC Truck Southeastern Nationals, June 12-13 – Perry, GA• 35th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals, July 3-5 – Des Moines, IA• 38th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication, July 24-26 – Puyallup, WA• 39th West Coast Nationals – August 21-23 – Pleasanton, CA• 33rd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals, October 2-3 – Fort Worth, TX• *29th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, November 20-22 - Scottsdale, AZ*This finalist selection in 2026 rolls over to 2027 runningEligible vehicles for this new Top 12 title will be lifted four-wheel-drive trucks and SUVs through 1999 vintage. All lifted 4x4 trucks and SUVs will be eligible for 2026 title; Goodguys will be looking for new debut vehicles (AKA “Of The Year”) beginning in 2027. This award is designed to honor outstanding 1999-and-older lifted 4x4 tricked-out trucks and SUVs. The selection committee will seek a vehicle that represents current overland trends and will evaluate each contender based on quality of craftsmanship, overall design, body and paint, the three F’s (fit, form and functionality), stance, and creativity in concept.See the complete Goodguys 2026 Season Schedule

