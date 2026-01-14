Circularo Unveils First 2026 Product Release, Advancing Its Vision for Trusted and Sovereign Digital Documents

Circularo Logo

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circularo, a leading provider of digital document and transaction management solutions, today announced its first 2026 product release, introducing a powerful set of new features designed to strengthen trust, security, and usability across digital document workflows. The release marks a tangible first step in delivering on the vision outlined in Circularo’s Document Manifesto, published on January 1st, which calls for documents and transactions to become trusted, sovereign digital assets.

The new release, available from January 6th 2026 delivers meaningful enhancements across identity verification, document preparation, collaboration, administration, and user experience. Together, these improvements reflect Circularo’s long-term mission: to transform documents and their transactions into assets that are human-friendly, machine-ready, and verifiable by design.

“The Document Manifesto set out our belief that digital documents must carry their own trust, integrity, and accountability - independent of where they are stored or how they move,” said Josef Neumann, Chief Executive Officer at Circularo. “This release turns those principles into practical capabilities our customers can use every day.”

Stronger Identity Assurance for Sovereign Transactions

Building on earlier security enhancements, Circularo has expanded its Know Your Customer (KYC) capabilities with ID Verification and Selfie-with-ID Check, complementing the existing Liveness Check. Organizations can now require one, two, or all three layers of identity verification before a recipient accesses a document.

These configurable checks allow document creators to match the level of assurance to the risk and regulatory requirements of each transaction - transforming identity verification into a flexible risk-management tool and reinforcing trust in high-stakes digital agreements.

Circularo’s identity verification capabilities support official identity documents from more than 193 countries worldwide, enabling organizations to securely verify signers across borders while maintaining consistent assurance standards.

These capabilities are delivered in line with internationally recognized security, privacy, and trust frameworks, including eIDAS and SOC 2 Type II, ensuring that high-assurance identity checks meet regulatory and enterprise-grade expectations.

Smarter, More Human-Friendly Document Preparation

To make document creation faster and more intuitive, Circularo has redesigned the field preparation experience. Fields are now clearly structured into Basic and Advanced categories and can be fully customized - allowing users to hide unused fields, reorder favorites, and create a workspace that reflects how they actually work.

New field grouping capabilities further streamline preparation by allowing multiple fields to be managed, duplicated, reassigned, and reused as a single unit. These groups can be saved as custom fields, enabling consistent, efficient document creation across teams and use cases.

Flexible Views and Better Visibility Across the Document Lifecycle

With the introduction of custom document views, users can now save and reuse complex filter and column configurations across documents, folders, and advanced reports. This makes it easier to move between different operational contexts - such as compliance checks, approvals, or drafts awaiting action - without repetitive setup.

By unifying filtering and visibility across the platform, Circularo reinforces transparency and accountability throughout the document lifecycle.

Greater Control for Administrators, Smoother Experience for Recipients

This release also introduces new administrative settings that give organizations greater autonomy and governance. Administrators can now manage registration methods, control the use of personal stamps, and define ownership rules for shared documents - capabilities that were previously handled through support.

For recipients, Circularo has introduced automatic drafts, ensuring progress is saved when completing long or complex documents. Users can return at any time and continue where they left off, reducing friction and improving completion rates.

Turning Vision into Action

The Document Manifesto describes a future where documents and transactions are not just digital, but sovereign, verifiable, and enduring. This product release represents a concrete step toward that future - embedding trust, identity, and usability directly into everyday document workflows.

“A manifesto only matters if it leads to action,” added Josef Neumann. “These new capabilities show how we are translating our principles into real product innovation, while laying the groundwork for deeper advances in digital identity, integrity, and sovereign transactions.”

As Circularo continues into 2026, customers can expect further developments aligned with the manifesto’s vision, including enhanced identity integrations, stronger integrity features, and expanded support for machine-readable, verifiable documents.

About Circularo

Circularo is a leading provider of secure eSigning and digital document management solutions, trusted by governments, enterprises, and institutions across the Middle East and globally. With a focus on quality, compliance, and security, Circularo enables organizations to digitize and automate their document workflows while maintaining full control and trust. Circularo complies with key international standards and regulations, including ISO/IEC 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, eIDAS, and GDPR.

Learn more at circularo.com

