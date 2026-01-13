Governor Stein Pushes for Stronger Correctional Officer Recruitment and Retention

Today at a Correctional Leaders Association Southern Region meeting in Charlotte, Governor Josh Stein highlighted North Carolina’s correctional officer staffing challenges and called for the General Assembly to invest in recruitment and retention.

“Correctional officers keep North Carolinians safe every day, but their work goes mostly unseen,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Starting pay for North Carolina’s correctional officers is the second lowest in the nation, and more than one-third of all positions are unfilled. Without enough correctional officers, staff and the public are put at risk. That’s why I continue to call on the General Assembly to pass a comprehensive public safety package that gives law enforcement, including correctional officers, a pay raise and makes North Carolina safer.”

“Our staff is working hard to operate prisons in a safe and effective manner, but staffing levels are critically low,” said Secretary of the Department of Adult Correction Leslie Dismukes. “We need the General Assembly to invest in meaningful pay increases that reflect the essential role correctional officers play in public safety.”

The meeting continues the Governor’s ongoing efforts to advance a comprehensive public safety package that keeps North Carolinians safe, as the General Assembly continues to fail to pass a comprehensive state budget. Currently, more than one-third of North Carolina’s correctional officer positions are vacant. Starting pay for correctional officers in North Carolina ranks second lowest in the nation.

Governor Stein is committed to keeping North Carolinians safe. His 2025-2027 biennium budget includes a $195 million public safety proposal, which addresses law enforcement and correctional officer staffing shortages through pay increases and recruitment and retention bonuses. The package also includes efforts to prevent school- and community-based violence and to combat the fentanyl and opioid crisis.