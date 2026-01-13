ALURA and TEO Enter Strategic Partnership Across the Nordics

ALURA and TEO announce a strategic partnership across the Nordics.

Partnership combines ALURA’s AI capabilities with TEO’s delivery capacity to support end-to-end implementation for organizations across the Nordics.

We’re partnering to combine AI-driven intelligence with disciplined execution across the Nordics.” — Jonas Bakke, CEO, ALURA

OSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALURA , a Norwegian consultancy specializing in artificial intelligence and automation, and TEO , a Denmark-based technology company with a strong Nordic presence, today announced a strategic partnership across the Nordic region. The collaboration aims to help organizations work more effectively at the intersection of data, technology, and people by combining advanced AI-driven capabilities with strong execution and delivery capacity.The partnership takes effect immediately and establishes a framework for close collaboration on customer engagements across the Nordics. ALURA and TEO will work together on selected projects while maintaining clear ownership of their respective areas of expertise. For clients, the partnership provides access to more cohesive and scalable deliveries, where strategic AI initiatives, data-driven decision systems, and technological execution are aligned from the outset.The collaboration is rooted in a shared view of current market challenges. While access to data and advanced tools has increased significantly, many organizations struggle to translate this into consistent commercial impact. AI initiatives often remain isolated, underutilized, or difficult to operationalize within existing structures.“We see growing demand for AI solutions that are not only technically sophisticated, but also grounded in how organizations actually operate,” said Jonas Bakke, CEO of ALURA. “Through our partnership with TEO, we are better positioned to deliver solutions that combine data-driven intelligence with strong technological and organizational execution. This allows us to support clients from strategic intent through to practical application.”ALURA focuses on designing systems that help organizations prioritize more effectively, make better decisions, and operate with greater precision in their commercial efforts. A key part of this work is PEXUS, ALURA’s framework for data-driven prioritization and insight across commercial processes. Within the partnership, such frameworks can be applied as part of broader initiatives where technology, structure, and human capability are considered together.TEO brings extensive experience in supporting Nordic organizations through technology consulting, development, and access to specialized expertise across software, engineering, and digital product development. Through the partnership, TEO gains access to ALURA’s methodologies and AI-driven approaches, while ALURA benefits from TEO’s delivery capacity and experience in larger, more complex engagements.“We see strong alignment between ALURA’s approach to data-driven visibility and how organizations increasingly operate in an AI-driven landscape. We look forward to the collaboration and to supporting clients together across the Nordics,” said Kim Koldby, Sales, TEO.The partnership is structured to remain flexible and client-centric. Depending on the nature of the engagement, ALURA may act as the primary partner with TEO contributing delivery and technical expertise, or TEO may lead with ALURA supporting as a specialist partner within AI and data-driven systems. This model is intended to provide clients with clear accountability, predictable delivery, and a stronger connection between strategy and execution.Both companies emphasize that the partnership is a long-term initiative. Beyond individual projects, ALURA and TEO intend to build shared experience, refine joint methodologies, and continuously strengthen their combined offering to meet evolving client needs across the Nordic market.About ALURAALURA is a Norwegian consultancy focused on artificial intelligence, data, and automation of commercial processes. The company works with organizations that seek to use AI as a practical and sustainable competitive advantage—not as isolated technology experiments. ALURA supports leadership teams and commercial organizations through analysis, design, and implementation of data-driven systems that enable clearer prioritization, higher precision, and more predictable outcomes. Its approach is characterized by close integration with existing operations, transparent governance, and a strong focus on measurable impact over time.About TEOTEO is a Denmark-based technology company with operations across the Nordic region. The company provides consulting, development, and staffing services within technology, engineering, design, and digital products. TEO works with both private and public organizations and is known for combining strong technical expertise with a deep understanding of business and organizational needs.Media ContactJonas BakkeCEO, ALURAEmail: jonas@alura.noPhone: +47 468 20 889Website: https://alura.no

