SAMHSA Announces $231M Funding Opportunity to Administer 988 Lifeline

The SAMHSA-funded 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline received more than 8 million contacts from help seekers in 2025

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a division within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced today a $231M funding opportunity to administer the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The 988 Lifeline is comprised of a national network of more than 200 local crisis contact centers managed by a SAMHSA-funded 988 network administrator. In 2025, 988 received more than 8 million contacts from help seekers via call, text, chat and ASL videophone.

“The 988 Lifeline remains one of our most important commitments to Americans in crisis,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “988 exists to save lives, and the Trump Administration will continue working to ensure it is accessible, responsive, and grounded in dignity for every individual who calls.”

In 2020, President Trump signed into law the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act that designated 988 as the universal, 3-digit number for anyone in the U.S. experiencing a mental health, substance use or suicidal crisis to get help. After completing the preparation required to build out this national system, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline officially launched in July 2022.

“Making sure that the 988 Lifeline is a reliable and effective resource for anyone in crisis is one of our most important missions at SAMHSA. The 988 Lifeline Administrator plays a key role in delivering this life-saving service to all Americans,” said SAMHSA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher D. Carroll. “Every time someone reaches out to 988 for help, there is an opportunity to meet them at their hardest moment — to listen, to support, and to remind them they are not alone.”

The 988 Lifeline gives all Americans an easy way to reach a skilled, compassionate crisis counselor 24/7 for help with a mental health or substance use crisis. People can call or text 988 or use chat at 988LifeLine.org for themselves or if they are worried about a loved one who may need help. Individuals requesting ASL services can also directly dial 988 from a videophone through a Video Relay Service approved provider.

Studies show that after speaking with a trained crisis counselor, most people who contact 988 are significantly more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed and more hopeful, as reflected in the below testimonials received from actual help seekers:

From Illinois: “I was overwhelmed, unable to sleep, and afraid to be alone with my own thoughts. In one of the most vulnerable and emotionally raw moments of my life, [the counselor] answered my call with the kind of compassion and gentleness that I’ll never forget.”

From Texas: “I just wanted to say that I called this line for the first time ever last night when I just didn't know who to call and the person that picked up was incredibly kind and genuine. [The counselor] made me feel so validated and helped me cope when I didn't know how.”

From Florida: “The person who talked me through everything this morning saved my life, and I just want her to know that.”

In 2024, 8.2% of adults aged 18 and older -- 21.2 million people -- experienced a major depressive episode, and 16.8% of individuals 12-years-old or older -- 48.4 million people -- had a past-year substance use disorder, according to data from SAMHSA’s most recent National Survey on Drug Use and Health (PDF | 1.3 MB). In addition, an estimated 14.3 million adults, aged 18 and older, had serious thoughts of suicide, 4.6 million made a suicide plan, and 2.2 million attempted suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To locate a treatment facility or provider, visit FindTreatment.gov.