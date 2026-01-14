Old Trapper and Portland Timbers Extend Partnership for 2026 Season

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Expanding Fan Experiences On and Off the Pitch

We’re proud to grow this partnership in 2026 with new ways for fans to engage, connect, and be part of not only the matchday experience, but engagement with the broader community in general” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oregon-based Old Trapper Beef Jerky announces the continuation of its partnership with the Portland Timbers for the 2026 MLS season. Building on the success of previous years, the renewed sponsorship introduces expanded fan engagement initiatives, a refreshed in-stadium presence, and a continued role as Preseason Presenting Partner and Official Beef Jerky of the Timbers.

As part of the preseason activation, Old Trapper mascot Trapper and Timber Joey, the Portland Timbers’ mascot, will travel with the team to support the Timbers during the MLS Coachella Valley Invitational Tournament —reinforcing Old Trapper’s commitment to the club and its fans from kickoff through the final whistle.

Inside the Timbers’ home stadium, Providence Park, fans will see an elevated Old Trapper presence with the debut of the newly reimagined Old Trapper Lodge. Featuring a refreshed design, expanded capacity, and enhanced visibility, the upgraded space will serve as a premier matchday destination. The Lodge will also create new opportunities for VIP experiences, offering premium hospitality in an immersive environment where fans can gather, connect, and take in the energy of the match.

New for 2026, Old Trapper will introduce the “Green & Gold Fan Wall Presented by Old Trapper,” an interactive in-stadium feature celebrating Timbers supporters. Fans will be invited to submit their photos for a chance to be featured during matches and across Portland Timbers social channels, creating a season-long spotlight on the passion of the Timbers Army supporters' group and everyday fans.

The expanded partnership also includes a broad promotional presence throughout the season along with digital and social media integrations, TV partnerships, and prominent branded signage throughout the stadium. Fans can also purchase Old Trapper products at concession stands during matches. Beyond matchday, the partnership extends into the community through the Rose City Readers program, where Old Trapper and Timbers mascots visit local schools throughout the year to promote literacy, encourage a love of learning, and help young students understand how to seek support for academic or personal challenges. A standout element of the partnership remains the exclusive placement of Old Trapper’s logo on Timber Joey’s jersey, reinforcing the brand’s close connection to the club, its supporters, and the broader Portland community.

“The Pacific Northwest has always been at the heart of Old Trapper, and the Timbers’ fan base embodies the same passion and loyalty that define our brand,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “We’re proud to grow this partnership in 2026 with new ways for fans to engage, connect, and be part of not only the matchday experience, but engagement with the broader community in general.”

###

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 55+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper smoked meat products are available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

About Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers are an American men’s professional soccer club based in Portland, Ore., that plays their home matches at the iconic Providence Park. Founded in 2009, the club began play in Major League Soccer (MLS) – the top division of men’s professional soccer in the United States – in 2011, winning its first league championship in 2015. The club has been a beloved part of the Portland sports landscape since their early beginnings in the North American Soccer League in 1975, launching the era of “Soccer City USA” in the Rose City.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.