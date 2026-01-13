Cooperative Agreement for 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Administrator

Short Title: 988 Lifeline Administrator

Initial Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) NOFO Number: FG-26-001 Posted on Grants.gov: Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Application Due Date: Friday, February 27, 2026 Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243 Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline. Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description The purpose of this program is to serve as the 988 Lifeline Administrator and manage, enhance, and strengthen the 988 Lifeline. The 988 Lifeline Administrator will maintain a robust network of crisis contact centers, implement, and oversee the national standards of care and quality to ensure that everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline receives access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors. Eligibility Eligible applicants are domestic public and private nonprofit entities. Award Information Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement Anticipated Total Available Funding: $231,482,876 Anticipated Number of Awards: 1 Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $231,482,876 Length of Project: Up to 5 years Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No Proposed budgets cannot exceed $231,482,876 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.

