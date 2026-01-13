Chief Justice Newby Proclaims January 2026 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month for the North Carolina Judicial Branch

Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby has proclaimed January 2026 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month and January 13, 2026, as Human Trafficking Awareness Day for the North Carolina Judicial Branch.

“Human Trafficking Awareness Month provides an opportunity to recognize that all North Carolinians can make a difference in the prevention of this crime and in the creation of solutions that address it and serve victims and survivors,” Chief Justice Newby’s Proclamation states.

North Carolina has made meaningful progress in the public awareness of human trafficking over the past few years, due in large part to the work of the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission (NCHTC). The North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reports an almost two-fold increase in cyber tips from a total of 26,771 in 2023 to 52,585 in 2025.

In addition, legislative reforms enacted in recent years have strengthened protections for victims, including providing a statutory right to seek permanent no-contact orders against traffickers and ensuring that victims are not denied compensation from the Crime Victims Compensation Fund based solely on conduct that occurred while they were being trafficked. These reforms also expanded the statutory definition of human trafficking and sexual servitude to align with federal law.

More Information and Resources

The NCHTC is the legislatively mandated leader of the state’s anti-human trafficking efforts pursuant to S.L. 2013-368. The Commission is charged with examining and combating human trafficking; funding and facilitating research; developing assessment and accountability measures; educating law enforcement, social services providers, and the public; recommending policies, procedures, and legislation; and supporting regional response teams.

The Commission is housed within the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts and works in collaboration with partners statewide to increase awareness, strengthen responses, and connect survivors with critical services.