Branded Hospitality Media to Launch FoodFluencers Series Spotlighting the Creators Shaping How America Eats

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media, announced today the upcoming launch of the FoodFluencers , an original content series part of the Hospitality Hangout Podcast debuting in Q1 that will spotlight the creators, tastemakers, and cultural voices shaping how America eats, drinks, and discovers restaurants.FoodFluencers is designed to explore the growing influence of digital creators on food culture, dining trends, and consumer behavior. As restaurant discovery continues to shift away from traditional reviews and legacy media, creators now play a central role in where guests choose to dine, what they order, and what becomes culturally relevant.The series will be distributed across the Hospitality Hangout podcast channel, along with additional promotion through the Hospitality Headline newsletter, Branded’s social media platforms, and select live activations. Branded Hospitality Media’s podcast network reaches more than 100,000 monthly downloads and is recognized as one of the most trusted and top-rated voices in the foodservice and hospitality industry.Today’s diners increasingly rely on creators they trust to decide where to eat. Younger generations are far more likely to follow viral food moments than read traditional restaurant reviews, using social platforms to discover trending menus, must-visit concepts, and culturally relevant brands. FoodFluencers is built to reflect this shift, examining how influence, authenticity, and storytelling now drive restaurant discovery and dining decisions.“Food culture no longer lives solely in critic reviews or guidebooks,” said Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg, Co-Founder of Branded Hospitality. “Creators are shaping taste, trends, and traffic in real time. These creators aren’t just filming meals. They have surprising stories, real journeys, and evolving roles that are shaping how restaurants are discovered and experienced.”The FoodFluencers series will feature creators who actively shape food conversations across social platforms, with a combined social following exceeding 2.5 million. When layered with Branded Hospitality Media’s owned distribution, the series is expected to reach well over 25 million impressions.Planned guests for the FoodFluencers launch include:Aris Yeager, the creator behind TheEuropeanKid, known for spotlighting European food culture and bringing global dining trends to a highly engaged Gen Z audience.Lex Decker, the voice behind NYCbutglutenfree, sharing trusted restaurant finds and redefining how dietary-specific diners discover where to eat.Jackie Gebel, the founder of NoLeftOvers, known for turning food finds into viral moments while highlighting creative ways to reduce food waste and rethink leftovers.Josh Beckerman, the creator behind The Foodie Magician, blending food, illusion, and storytelling to create unexpected dining moments that consistently captivate audiences.Dana Pollack, the founder of Dana’s Bakery, a dessert brand turned social-first phenomenon that merges nostalgia, humor, and indulgence into a highly recognizable food voice.FoodFluencers reinforces Branded Hospitality Media’s belief that culture drives commerce and that creators now play a defining role in shaping the future of hospitality.For more information about Branded Hospitality Media and its upcoming FoodFluencers series, email julie@brandedstrategic.com.About Branded HospitalityBranded Hospitality is a purpose-built platform operating at the intersection of hospitality, foodservice, technology, and capital. Through three integrated business lines—Ventures, Solutions, and Media—Branded helps founders, operators, investors, and corporate partners drive growth and strategic outcomes across the hospitality ecosystem. Its Ventures platform invests in high-growth technology, CPG, and brand businesses; Solutions provides capital raising, M&A, and strategic advisory services; and Media delivers industry-leading podcasts, newsletters, and events. Together, these platforms create a powerful flywheel of insight, access, capital, and distribution—individually powerful and collectively transformative.

