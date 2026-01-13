Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Commends Bipartisan Senate Talks on ACA Subsidies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends the bipartisan group of U.S. Senators currently engaged in negotiations to extend the enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, and applauds their willingness to engage in good-faith, results-oriented discussions at a moment when millions of families and employers are facing renewed uncertainty. The USHBC recognizes the leadership of Senators Bernie Moreno (R-OH), Susan Collins (R-ME), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Angus King (I-ME), among others. As these Senators work to bridge partisan divides, the USHBC urges lawmakers to move swiftly toward a workable agreement that provides stability, predictability, and affordability for working families and small entrepreneurs across the country. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Bipartisanship is a governing responsibility, not a talking point. When Senators from both parties come together to solve real problems affecting real people, that is Washington at its best. The expiration of these credits is already being felt by families and employers who did nothing to create this uncertainty, and they deserve action.”The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) calls on senators representing states most impacted by the lapse of the enhanced premium tax credits, states projected to experience the steepest premium increases, to vote in favor of a bipartisan agreement. In particular, the USHBC urges Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) to facilitate timely passage of a bipartisan deal. The USHBC further calls on all senators to work constructively to advance a timely deal.Javier continued by saying“Small businesses need clarity and consistency to plan, invest, and grow. Every day that goes by without a deal compounds uncertainty for employers who are already navigating tight margins and rising costs. The fact that this bipartisan group of Senators is working toward a deal shows that progress is possible, and I strongly encourage Senate leaders to finish the job and deliver certainty for families and job creators.”The USHBC stands ready to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to support a bipartisan agreement that preserves affordability and provides long-term economic stability. Now is the moment for the Senate to deliver a deal and demonstrate that constructive, bipartisan governance is still possible.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.