Nationwide Expos Expands in Utah with New South Jordan Home Show, Connecting Homeowners with Local Experts

Nationwide Expos is expanding its home in Utah with new South Jordan Home Show, taking place from January 16-18, 2026, at USU – Bastian Agricultural Center.

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, a national leader in home show production, is expanding its footprint in Utah with the new South Jordan Home & Garden Show, slated to take place from January 16-18, 2026, at the USU – Bastian Agriculture Center in South Jordan, Utah.

The South Jordan Home & Garden Show offers homeowners a unique opportunity to connect face-to-face with trusted local home improvement businesses and industry experts, all under one roof. Attendees can explore the latest products and services, watch live demonstrations, ask questions directly to experts, and take advantage of exclusive show-only discounts and special offers not available anywhere else.

Producing more than 100 home shows annually across the country, Nationwide Expos continues to meet the growing demand for in-person experiences where homeowners can confidently plan renovations, upgrades, and home improvement projects. This season will mark Nationwide Expos largest expansion in 15 states, including Utah, Iowa, Nebraska, New Mexico, Tennessee, Georgia, Colorado, and more. From kitchen and bath remodeling to windows, roofing, solar, landscaping, and more, the South Jordan Home & Garden Show brings together a wide variety of

solutions for every home and budget.

“We’re excited to continue our expansion in Utah and meet the growing demand for home-improvement contractors. This is the perfect time of year when many homeowners are planning remodeling projects,” said Sol Lee, Marketing & Advertising Director at Nationwide Expos. “These face-to-face conversations, live demos, and show-only savings help attendees make informed decisions while giving local businesses valuable exposure,” Lee concluded.

Attendees Can Expect:

• Free admission to a high-quality, family-friendly event

• Dozens of local and regional home improvement vendors

• Live demonstrations, interactive displays, and product samples

• The ability to compare multiple service providers in one convenient

location

• Exclusive discounts, promotions, and financing options available only

at the show

For local contractors and home improvement professionals, the South Jordan Home & Garden Show provides a powerful, cost-effective marketing platform to generate high-quality leads and meet homeowners actively seeking services.

Exhibitors Benefit From:

• Direct, face-to-face engagement with motivated homeowners

• Flexible booth and sponsorship options for any marketing budget

• On-site lead capture, sales opportunities, and appointment scheduling

• Brand exposure through pre-show, on-site, and post-show marketing

• Partnership with a trusted national home show producer

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event.

Event Details

What: South Jordan Home & Garden Show

When: Friday - Sunday, January 16-18, 2026 | 12 PM – 4 PM

Where: USU – Bastian Agricultural Center | 2100 W 11400 S, South Jordan, UT 84095

Hosted by: Nationwide Expos

About Nationwide Expos

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Nationwide Expos is a trusted name in the home

improvement show industry. With a strong emphasis on quality, convenience, and community,

the company produces more than 100 events annually across the United States, connecting

homeowners with reputable local businesses and helping exhibitors grow through direct, in-

person marketing opportunities.

Media Contact:

Sol Lee

Nationwide Expos

Marketing@nationwideexpos.com

+1 561-287-9223

Legal Disclaimer:

