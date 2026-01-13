Fu-Schnickens Honored with 'From the Fans' Award This Thursday in Brooklyn

Members of Fu-Schnickens on stage at Starr Bar in Brooklyn during the Power Over Everything Live Music Tour

Fu-Schnickens receive the From the Fans Award with a live performance during the Power Over Everything Tour in Brooklyn, celebrating hip-hop legacy and culture.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Thursday in Brooklyn, the Power Over Everything Live Music Tour Salutes Hip-Hop Legends Fu-SchnickensFu-Schnickens to Be Honored With “From the Fans” Award at Power Over Everything Live Music TourHip-hop history will be celebrated live in Brooklyn this Thursday night at Starr Bar (214 Starr St., Brooklyn, NY) as the iconic, platinum-selling rap group Fu-Schnickens is honored with the FTF Music Award (From the Fans Music Award) during the Power Over Everything Live Music Tour.The FTF Music Award is presented to artists in recognition of their lasting contributions to hip-hop culture—celebrating their life, art, and legacy straight from the fans who made the journey possible. The award is rooted in the belief that artists should be saluted and celebrated while they are here to receive that recognition.POC Fu, founding member of Fu-Schnickens, will accept the award on behalf of the group and deliver a special live performance medley of classic hits and new music, making this a rare and meaningful moment for fans of golden-era hip-hop.The award presentation and performance will take place during the Power Over Everything Live Music Tour, an independent, artist-driven platform dedicated to discovering, developing, and elevating emerging talent. Founded through the Power Over Everything DJ compilation series—launched with DJ Envy and continued with Volume 2 hosted by DJ Self—the tour bridges established tastemakers with the next generation of voices. Distributed by POE Digital via The Orchard / Sony, the movement is fully self-funded and built on integrity, ownership, and community support.In addition to the Fu-Schnickens tribute, the night will feature performances by independent and up-and-coming artists, creating a powerful, multi-generational hip-hop experience. The event is free and open to the public.*Also Marley Legacy will be in the building! Hymn Marley will bless the stage with a special performance!Press and media are welcome.This event marks another celebration of hip-hop culture, independence, and legacy—powered by POE Digital.EVENT DETAILS:Power Over Everything Live Music TourHonoring: Fu-SchnickensAward: FTF Music Award (From the Fans)Venue: Starr BarAddress: 214 Starr St., Brooklyn, NYDate: Thursday, January 15Admission: Free | Open to the PublicMEDIA CONTACT:POE DigitalEmail: info@poedigital.comPhone: 914-537-0067

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.