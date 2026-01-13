Auditor Fitzpatrick launches audit of the City of Perry at the request of citizens

01/13/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Escalating concerns from the citizens of the City of Perry have prompted Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick to launch an audit of the municipality located in Ralls County. The audit was initiated by residents, who collected 136 certified signatures to trigger the petition audit process.

"The petition audit process is one of the most powerful tools Missouri citizens have at their disposal to hold their government officials accountable. I appreciate the commitment made by the people of the City of Perry to gather the signatures necessary to make this audit a reality. We take this responsibility very seriously and will conduct a thorough review of city operations with the goal of giving citizens a complete picture of how their city government is operating, and how it can improve," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.

Residents of the City of Perry needed 131 valid signatures to trigger the audit and were able to collect 136. The audit petition was initiated by citizens who were concerned about the city's budgeting practices and possible missing funds.

This marks the first time the City of Perry has been audited by the Missouri State Auditor's Office.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of the City of Perry to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline by dialing 800-347-8597, by emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.