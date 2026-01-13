Governor Mills, Acting Commissioner Doughty Issue Statements Following the Tragic Deaths of MaineDOT Workers
Governor Mills and MaineDOT Acting Commissioner Dale Doughty offered the following statements after two MaineDOT employees were killed in a tragic accident this morning on Interstate 95 near Waterville:
"Today, two public servants from MaineDOT tragically lost their lives while serving the people of Maine. Our hearts are with their families, loved ones, and all MaineDOT employees during this unimaginably painful time," said Governor Janet Mills. "MaineDOT workers put themselves in harm's way every day to keep our roads safe and our infrastructure strong. While we are still investigating the circumstances of this tragedy, I implore Maine people to slow down and give our road crews plenty of room. On behalf of the people of Maine, I offer my deepest condolences to all affected by this terrible tragedy."
"While working on Interstate 95 in Waterville today, two MaineDOT colleagues tragically lost their lives. Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families, loved ones, and coworkers during this unimaginable loss," said MaineDOT Acting Commissioner Dale Doughty. "These individuals were dedicated public servants who took great pride in keeping Maine's roads safe for others. A third MaineDOT employee was injured in the incident and is undergoing medical treatment. We ask that they, their families, and the MaineDOT team be kept in your thoughts as we grieve together."
