Governor Mills, Acting Commissioner Doughty Issue Statements Following the Tragic Deaths of MaineDOT Workers

January 13, 2026

Governor Mills and MaineDOT Acting Commissioner Dale Doughty offered the following statements after two MaineDOT employees were killed in a tragic accident this morning on Interstate 95 near Waterville:

"Today, two public servants from MaineDOT tragically lost their lives while serving the people of Maine. Our hearts are with their families, loved ones, and all MaineDOT employees during this unimaginably painful time," said Governor Janet Mills. "MaineDOT workers put themselves in harm's way every day to keep our roads safe and our infrastructure strong. While we are still investigating the circumstances of this tragedy, I implore Maine people to slow down and give our road crews plenty of room. On behalf of the people of Maine, I offer my deepest condolences to all affected by this terrible tragedy."