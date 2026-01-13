DBIA Announces 2026 Board Leadership to Optimize Design-Build Done Right Nationwide

About

The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is the authority on Design-Build Done Right®. Comprising architectural, engineering and construction professionals, as well as Owners, academics and students, our members have collaborated and innovated for more than 30 years, successfully delivering some of America's most notable projects. DBIA has transformed the industry by bringing together multiple disciplines and reinventing what design-build can achieve for our nation. With education, certification and collaboration at its core, DBIA empowers designers, construction professionals, Owners and industry firms to achieve collaborative success in design-build projects.

