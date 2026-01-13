Winter Months See Majority of Heavy Vehicle Crashes in North Dakota

STATEWIDE, N.D. – Winter driving conditions play a significant role in crashes involving heavy vehicles in North Dakota. In 2024, about 60% of heavy vehicle crashes occurred during the winter months of October through March, according to data from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT).

Heavy vehicles are large trucks such as delivery trucks, semis and other vehicles that weigh more than 10,000 pounds.

In addition to winter conditions, location also plays a role. Three out of four crashes involving heavy vehicles occurred on rural roads in 2024, where higher speeds, longer stopping distances and limited visibility can increase crash risk.

"Large trucks are essential to keeping North Dakota moving, especially during the winter," said Karin Mongeon, director of the NDDOT Highway Safety Division. "Understanding when and where crashes are more likely to occur helps drivers make better choices behind the wheel and reduces the risk of serious crashes."

In 2024:

One heavy vehicle crash occurred about every nine hours

75% of heavy vehicle crashes happened in rural areas

About 54% of heavy vehicle crashes involved a single vehicle

Vision Zero reminds drivers that roadway safety around heavy vehicles requires patience and awareness. Allowing extra space, avoiding truck blind spots, passing safely, slowing down for winter conditions and staying alert can save lives.

For more information on driving responsibly around heavy vehicles and Vision Zero, visit VisionZero.ND.gov.