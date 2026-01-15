Lil’ Gourmets Inspires a New Generation of Healthy, Adventurous Eaters on Life+Leisure

Shibani Baluja on the set of Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Founder & CEO Shibani Baluja Shares Her Mission to Transform Baby Food in Exclusive WE tv Segment Airing January 20, 2026

Lil’ Gourmets is changing the conversation around baby food. This story is powerful, and the mission to nourish children with real, thoughtfully prepared food is something every parent can appreciate.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raising healthy, curious eaters doesn’t start at the dinner table—it starts at the very first bite. Lil’ Gourmets , the fresh baby food brand redefining early nutrition, is featured in an exclusive in-studio interview on Life+Leisure , hosted by New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur Bill Rancic and Emmy Award-winning television personality Giuliana Rancic. The segment airs on WE tv on January 20, 2026 at 7:30am EST, spotlighting how Lil’ Gourmets is helping parents raise adventurous eaters for life.The episode features Shibani Baluja, Founder and CEO of Lil’ Gourmets, who shares the deeply personal journey that inspired the brand. After years of struggling with infertility and working in the corporate food industry at Kraft Foods, Baluja knew that if she ever became a mother, she would approach food—and feeding—differently. When her son was born, that vision became Lil’ Gourmets.Founded in 2018 and rebranded in 2024, Lil’ Gourmets was created to make fresh, veggie-first baby food that both parents and pediatricians can trust. During the segment, Baluja explains how her background in large-scale food manufacturing shaped her commitment to transparency, minimal processing, and uncompromising ingredient quality—setting Lil’ Gourmets apart in a rapidly growing baby food market.Viewers learn what makes Lil’ Gourmets unique, from its fresh, refrigerated meals to its bold, globally inspired flavor profiles such as Sweet Potato Curry and Cauliflower Carrot Mash. Designed to take advantage of the critical “window of opportunity” in early feeding, these meals help prevent picky eating while introducing babies to diverse tastes and textures that encourage lifelong healthy habits.The conversation also highlights the brand’s industry-leading commitment to transparency. Every batch of Lil’ Gourmets meals is tested for heavy metals, with results publicly shared online—giving parents peace of mind and raising the bar for accountability in children’s nutrition.“Lil’ Gourmets is truly changing the conversation around baby food,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Shibani’s story is powerful, and her mission to nourish children with real, thoughtfully prepared food is something every parent can appreciate.”Baluja also discusses Lil’ Gourmets’ impressive national expansion, including availability in more than 1,300 Walmart Fresh Baby Coolers and an upcoming launch in approximately 300 Whole Foods Market locations beginning December 2025. This growth reflects the brand’s vision to make fresh, high-quality baby food accessible to more families while staying true to its core values.As the segment concludes, Baluja shares what’s next for Lil’ Gourmets—including new product innovations, partnerships, and a December pre-order launch—while reaffirming her commitment to helping families turn mealtime into a joyful, stress-free experience.Tune in to WE tv on January 20, 2026 at 7:30am EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how Lil’ Gourmets is raising a generation of healthy, adventurous eaters—one bite at a time.About Lil’ GourmetsLil’ Gourmets is a fresh baby food company dedicated to helping children become healthy, adventurous eaters for life. Founded in 2018 by Shibani Baluja, the brand offers fresh, veggie-first meals made with organic, thoughtfully sourced ingredients and bold global flavors. With a commitment to transparency, minimal processing, and early flavor exposure, Lil’ Gourmets empowers parents to feel confident about what they feed their children.Learn more at http://www.lilgourmets.com About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at http://www.lltvshow.com

