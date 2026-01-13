Madison, Morgan County, GA (January 13, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged RaShawn Sorrell Tomblin, age 22, of Madison, Morgan County, GA, with 6 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children, 2 counts of Child Molestation, and Rape.

In January 2026, the GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Tomblin’s online activity after receiving a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online production, possession, and distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to Tomblin’s subsequent arrest.

Tomblin was booked into the Morgan County Jail on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville, and the GBI Cyber Crime Center assisted with this investigation.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the US Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.