GRAMMY® Award-Winning Collective 1500 or Nothin' Celebrates Its 21st Anniversary With 1500 Day in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Inglewood will once again come alive as 1500 Day , the officially recognized cultural celebration honoring the legacy of GRAMMYAward-winning collective 1500 or Nothin’, returns on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at WePlay Studios in Inglewood, CA. This year marks a historic milestone, 21 years of music, mentorship, and cultural impact, led by multi-GRAMMYAward-winning producer and visionary leader Larrance “Rance” Dopson.Since its official recognition by the City of Inglewood in 2021, 1500 Day has evolved into a true cultural landmark, where music, community, innovation, and purpose intersect. What began as a tight-knit collective of elite musicians has grown into a global movement dedicated to shaping sound, uplifting the next generation, and giving back to the city that inspired it all. This year’s celebration is set to be a full-scale cultural takeover, welcoming more than 3,000 attendees throughout the day for an immersive, all-day experience across music, technology, creativity, and community. From curated food tastings, fun zones, tastemaker panels to surprise celebrity moments and live performances, 1500 Day is designed to move culture, not just entertain it.During the daytime experience, the focus is on education, creativity, and youth empowerment, anchored by an interactive, Suno-powered activation that places AI at the center of modern creative expression. As the exclusive music partner, Suno joins Larrance and the 1500 band on stage, bringing technology and live musicianship together in real time. This hands-on experience invites attendees to create, collaborate, and witness how songs evolve from concept to performance, reimagining how music is made for the next generation of creators. As the day turns into night, 1500 Day transforms into a high-energy concert experience featuring electrifying live performances, celebrity appearances, premium cocktails, and unforgettable moments that have become synonymous with the celebration year after year. Adding to the experience, 1500 Day is proud to partner with a dynamic group of brands that reflect its spirit and values. Vuelo Tequila joins as the VIP Sponsor, bringing premium vibes and celebration to the evening. Bleu Vie serves as the official Water Sponsor, keeping guests refreshed throughout the day. Community partners LAEDC and LA is Open join as Community Sponsors, helping spotlight the resilience, creativity, and economic vitality of Los Angeles.Over the years, 1500 Day has welcomed an extraordinary lineup of hosts, performers, and special guests, including Dave Chappelle, Angela Bassett, Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Nick Cannon, Kevin Hart, Mike Epps, and many more—cementing its reputation as a trusted, influential, and culturally significant platform.“1500 Day isn’t just about celebrating music—it’s about honoring the journey, the city that raised us, and the responsibility that comes with influence,” says Larrance “Rance” Dopson, founder of 1500 or Nothin’. “Inglewood gave us the foundation, and every year this day is about giving that energy back, creating space for community, creativity, and what’s next.”For tickets, vendor opportunities, or to learn more, visit:

