Virginia Leads with New Intelligent Speed Assistance Law; DriveSafe Online Says Driver Training Key to Prevent Speeding

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major move to combat deadly speeding, Virginia has become one of the first jurisdictions in the nation to require Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) technology for certain reckless driving convictions. Virginia lawmakers approved the measure as part of a broader effort to reduce high-speed crashes on Virginia roadways.The law, HB 2096, takes effect July 1, 2026, and gives courts the discretion to order speed-limiting systems as an alternative or supplement to license suspension or jail time.The legislation aligns Virginia with Georgia and Washington state, which have also passed legislation to enact ISA programs that use GPS and speed-limit data to make drivers comply with posted limits.What Virginia’s ISA Law MeansUnder the new policy, judges can require drivers convicted of extreme reckless speeding to install an active ISA system, which prevents a vehicle from going faster than the posted speed limit by controlling acceleration based on real-time map and GPS data.For repeat offending and related traffic convictions, ISA may also be offered as an alternative to a suspended license. The devices remain installed for periods based on offense severity, with first-time offenders facing months and repeat offenders potentially years under an ISA mandate.While the law targets the most dangerous “super speeders,” it represents a broader recognition among lawmakers that traditional penalties alone have not fully curbed speeding-related deaths and injuries.Speeding: A Persistent Safety ThreatSpeeding is a major factor in traffic fatalities nationwide, contributing to roughly one-third of reported crash deaths and claiming thousands of lives each year on U.S. roads, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).DriveSafe Online, a national leader in defensive driving education with courses used by Virginia drivers and employers, commends Virginia’s use of technology to limit excessive speed among high-risk drivers, but stresses that technology cannot replace skill, judgment, and behavior change.“Technology like Intelligent Speed Assistance can help rein in the most dangerous driving patterns,” said Patrick Mileham, Director of Editorial Development at DriveSafe Online. “But the most effective safety feature is still the driver, especially one who’s trained, alert, and making smart decisions .”Why Driver Training Still Matters MostAccording to DriveSafe Online, even the most advanced technology can only support, not substitute for, driver performance skills:• Speed management: Knowing when and how to adjust speed based on conditions, traffic, and hazards• Hazard anticipation: Recognizing risk and preparing responses before braking is needed• Following distance control: Maintaining space to react safely without relying on alerts• Decision-making under pressure: Choosing safer behaviors before technology alerts intervene“ISA can alert or even limit speed, but it doesn’t teach why speed limits exist, why reaction time matters, or how to anticipate a stopped vehicle ahead,” Mileham said. “That’s where defensive driving training makes a real difference.”A Balanced Approach to Safer RoadsDriveSafe Online advocates for a two-pronged safety strategy:• Technology to assist and alert drivers• Training to develop awareness, judgment, and lifelong skills“Smart safety policy includes both tools and education,” Mileham added. “Technology reminds you of the rules. Training helps you live them safely.”DriveSafe Online encourages drivers, employers, and policymakers to pair emerging safety technology with proven driver education. DMV and court-approved defensive driving courses from DriveSafe Online help drivers understand speed management, hazard anticipation, and real-world crash risks. More information about DriveSafe Online training programs is available at DriveSafeOnline.org

