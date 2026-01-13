Pavlus Travel & Cruises, Inc., Appoints Susan J. Young as Editorial Director

Veteran journalist Susan J. Young has been appointed Editorial Director of Pavlus Travel & Cruises, Inc.

Experienced Journalist, PR Expert and Travel Editor Joins the Pavlus Team

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, NM, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding its visibility across North America and the globe in 2026, Pavlus Travel & Cruises, Inc., has appointed travel industry media and PR veteran Susan J. Young as Editorial Director, Pavlus Travel & Cruises. Most recently, Young served as senior contributing editor and cruise editor for Questex Media’s Travel Agent Central and Luxury Travel Advisor.

“Pavlus is primed for continuing strong growth, having completed a record-breaking sales year in 2025, and we’re anticipating another booming year ahead,” said Craig Pavlus, Pavlus' CEO and founder. Founded in 1994, the company is now the world’s top seller of Tauck and a top-tier travel agency producer for other luxury travel and cruise brands. “By tapping into Susan’s extensive news media and communications expertise, we’ll enhance our agency’s visibility as we work to further expand our footprint in luxury and cruise travel."

“Joining Pavlus is an exciting ‘next chapter’ for my communications career, as I strongly value their team approach and commitment to clients and employees,” said Young. She has authored Pavlus' editorial blog, The Meandering Traveler, since 2022. “I now look forward to helping the Pavlus team enhance communications with the news media, travel industry suppliers, community partners, Pavlus’ employees, and the agency’s valued customers," Young emphasized.

“Susan brings a versatile portfolio of editorial and communications skills to our company,” said Pavlus. For example, Young’s freelance articles have appeared in such consumer publications as Business Traveler, The Sunday Times of London, Cruise Critic, The Beverly Hills Courier, Cruise Radio, AvidCruiser.com, CruiseNews.com and many more. Early in her career, Young was a reporter for Pennsylvania's Lebanon Daily News and Lancaster Sunday News.

In the corporate arena, she also has sizable corporate communications/media relations management experience. At US Airways, for instance, she served as a national press spokesperson and director of public relations-marketing.

“Moving forward, she’ll help us tell our corporate story and spread the word about our growing focus on luxury," Pavlus added. Young will work remotely for Pavlus, which is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM, from her office in Plantation, FL.

For information on Pavlus Travel, visit https://pavlus.com/.

