Galena Man Pleads Guilty As-Charged to Assault in the First Degree, Sentenced to 10 Years

January 12, 2026

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“On Jan. 9, 2026, Albert Nickoli pled guilty to Assault in the First Degree for allegations stemming from a June 2024 assault on Hillary Evans.

On June 11, 2024, Nickoli contacted Ms. Evans at her home in Galena, Alaska, in violation of conditions imposed in another case. He repeatedly assaulted her over an extended period of time in front of their shared child, leaving cuts, bruises, and broken bones. The assault ultimately ended when Ms. Evans fled her home to the safety of other community members, who physically restrained Nickoli until Alaska State Troopers arrived. Ms. Evans’ injuries were severe enough to warrant emergency medical transport to Fairbanks.

For this conduct, Nickoli was indicted in June 2024 by a Fairbanks grand jury for one count of Assault in the First Degree and two counts of Assault in the Second Degree. The Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office also charged one count each of Assault in the Fourth Degree, Unlawful Contact in the First Degree, and Violation of Conditions of Release. For the Assault in the First Degree charge â€“ the most serious offense â€“ Nickoli faced a presumptive sentencing range of 7 to 11 years, with a maximum of 20.

Pursuant to a plea agreement between the prosecution and Nickoli, Judge Temple sentenced Nickoli to 15 years of incarceration with 5 years suspended, leaving 10 years to serve. Additionally, Nickoli was sentenced to 5 years of supervised probation upon release. Nickoli stipulated that the Domestic Violence aggravator under AS 12.55.155(c)(18)(D) applied, as this was an offense committed against a person with whom Nickoli was engaged in a dating or sexual relationship. This plea agreement avoids the need of the victim to have to testify at trial and limits Nickoli’s appellate recourse.

Nickoli remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at (907) 451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.