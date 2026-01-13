B2i Digital Named Marketing Partner for NIBA’s 152nd Investment Conference

Partnership combines NIBA’s in-person program with B2i Digital’s investor distribution network The NIBA 152nd Investment Conference is a one-and-a-half day institutional event designed to connect public and private issuers with experienced capital markets professionals, including investors, financing partners, market makers, and advisors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. has been named marketing partner for the 152nd Investment Conference hosted by the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) , scheduled for March 11–12, 2026, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Since 1982, NIBA has served as a hub for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community, hosting more than 150 investment conferences showcasing public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. NIBA’s network has helped raise over $100 billion in capital. Its members include thousands of investment professionals across more than 60 key industry services and over 8,800 registered representatives.The NIBA 152nd Investment Conference is a one-and-a-half-day institutional event designed to connect public and private issuers with experienced capital markets professionals, including investors, financing partners, market makers, and advisors. Presenting companies will deliver formal 10-minute presentations to a broad audience of investment professionals, followed by structured one-on-one meetings that allow for deeper, targeted discussions around business strategy and capital needs. The conference also includes curated networking events and an industry panel discussion.“Our conferences are designed to give growth companies direct access to capital markets professionals, family offices, fund managers, and strategic advisors,” said Emily Foshee, Executive Director of NIBA. “For more than four decades, NIBA has created a focused environment where issuers and investors can build relationships and pursue new opportunities. We welcome B2i Digital’s support in broadening the reach of our March conference.”“At B2i Digital, we act as the Capital Markets Matchmaker, connecting companies with investors through digital marketing, conferences, and direct introductions/meetings,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “By combining NIBA’s highly-valued in-person program with our reach and connectivity across the capital markets, we help presenting companies extend their visibility and turn conference participation into lasting investor relationships.”As marketing partner, B2i Digital will support the NIBA 152nd Investment Conference through its Featured Conference program, including targeted email campaigns and distribution to a proprietary network of more than 1.4 million market participants. Presenting companies benefit from extended visibility before, during, and after the conference through B2i Digital’s investor-facing distribution channels.Visit the 152nd Investment Conference page at https://b2idigital.com/niba-152nd-investment-conference To request an invitation, apply to present, or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit the official conference page at https://nibanet.org/conference/niba-march-11-12-2026-ft-lauderdale-fl-conference/ or the registration portal at https://nibas-152nd-investment-conference.events.accessnewswire.com . Space is limited.B2i Digital, Inc. is a marketing partner of the NIBA 152nd Investment Conference. NIBA has not reviewed or approved any content on the b2idigital.com website. Content about any specific company was provided and approved by that company or obtained from public sources believed to be reliable. B2i Digital has not independently verified the accuracy of that information. Nothing in this release should be construed as investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any security.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. The firm acts as a capital markets matchmaker, using digital marketing technologies, a network of more than 1.4 million investors, and targeted introductions to connect issuers with relevant investors. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)Founded in 1982, the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) is a not-for-profit organization serving the micro- and small-cap investment community. Over more than four decades, NIBA has hosted over 150 investment conferences showcasing public and private companies seeking access to the capital markets. Its network has helped raise more than $100 billion in capital, supported by thousands of investment professionals across more than 60 industry services and over 8,800 registered representatives. For more information, visit https://nibanet.org NIBA Contact Information:Emily FosheeExecutive DirectorNational Investment Banking Associationinfo@nibanet.org

