Diversity & Inclusion From Vision Loss to Visionary: Allen Brown II Journey to Fang Jackson & LLOID Streaming Platform

Independent Film Maker & Creator of LLOID (Let's Live on Intelligent Designs)

Independent Filmmaker Allen Brown II Turns Vision Loss Into Creative Vision, Premiering Fang Jackson and Official Introduction of LLOID Streaming Platform

Every project here is built on rhythm, resilience, and purpose. Every story is intentional. Every frame is lived.” — Allen Brown II

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent filmmaker Allen Brown II will host NO PERMISSION, a private screening of his new film Fang Jackson and the official introduction of LLOID (Let’s Live On Intelligent Designs), a creator-owned film and membership brand built to support independent work outside traditional Hollywood and ad-driven systems.Held at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, the evening centers on the premiere of Fang Jackson, a 1945-set period thriller exploring power, legacy, and identity through the eyes of a child caught between competing worlds. More than a screening, the night marks the first chapter of LLOID, a film-first initiative designed to allow independent creators to sustain their work without waiting for permission from industry gatekeepers.Allen Brown II is an independent filmmaker, editor, breakdancer, father, and lifelong creator who did not emerge through traditional Hollywood pipelines, film school networks, or industry connections. His journey into filmmaking was shaped by years of community service, including work with unhoused communities and at-risk youth. A life- altering injury that resulted in the loss of his eye became a turning point, redirecting his focus towards storytelling, faith, and creative purpose.Allen is also the creator of I’m Housin’ and Fang Jackson. His work is raw, intentional, and rooted in cultural memory, focusing on the small moments that shape identity, resilience, and legacy. He is not chasing fame, but building a sustainable path that allows creators to retain control of their work while connecting directly with their audience.Following its private launch, LLOID will roll out in phases, expanding access through a subscriber-supported membership model while maintaining its core commitment to creator ownership, sustainability, and direct audience support. The approach allows LLOID to grow intentionally while meeting audiences where they already are.Followers can stay connected with Allen Brown II on Instagram, Tik Tok, and YouTube For more information and exclusive updates on Allen Brown II and LLOID projects, visit the official websiteABOUT (LLOID)LLOID (Let’s Live On Intelligent Designs) is a creator-owned film and membership brand founded by Allen Brown II. Built around a subscriber-supported model, LLOID prioritizes sustainability, ownership, and long-term creative freedom for independent storytellers.LLOID is designed to live across distribution channels, launching in controlled phases to introduce work intentionally while preserving creative control and direct audience relationships. It is not anti-platform. It is pro-creator.At its core, LLOID exists to allow independent films to directly support future work, without relying on ad-driven systems or algorithm-based validation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.