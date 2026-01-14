National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) Names New Leaders and Board Members to Advance a More Cyber-Resilient Society

The National Cyber Security Center

Refreshed brand identity reflects commitment to make online safety accessible by translating complex cybersecurity issues into clear, actionable guidance

Cybersecurity has long been built by technologists, for technologists, and that doesn’t work for most people. We focus on making online safety more accessible and easier for individuals to act on.” — Greg Oslan, CEO and Chairman

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) today announced a new chapter for the organization, introducing new leadership , a refreshed brand identity, and a new board of directors. Building on its decade-long foundation as a nonprofit public service organization, NCC is sharpening its focus on making online safety simple, trusted, and accessible to every individual in our society.“The renewed direction reflects NCC’s focus on scaling its impact and enabling everyone to stay safe online,” said Greg Oslan, who now serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As a Director on the Board, I’ve been involved for the past four years and have seen our many successes, while also understanding that we would need to evolve our strategy, our board, and our team. With Artificial Intelligence now part of our everyday life, which is changing how we interact with the online world, now is the right time for NCC to help society understand how to protect itself at scale,” Oslan said. “We have the trusted brand, the financial support, a committed board, and a strong operational team in place to deliver on our mission.”NCC Strengthens Online Safety by Clarifying Cyber RiskChartered in 2016, the National Cybersecurity Center has built cyber resilience across education, government, industry, and academia. It educated students, trained all 50 state legislatures, and launched the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Space ISAC). These efforts have established NCC as a trusted nonprofit partner at the intersection of cybersecurity and public service.Cyber risk has grown more complex and more widespread, but clear guidance on what that risk means and how to respond has not kept pace. Too often, cybersecurity guidance is delivered through technical language and industry-centric frameworks that fail to translate into practical decisions outside of corporate or technical environments.NCC’s renewed approach centers on translating cyber risk in ways that are easy to understand, accurate, actionable, and relevant to real-world threats for the majority of society that is non-technical. By prioritizing understanding over technical jargon and action over broad warnings, the organization makes online safety accessible and easily actionable.“The Cybersecurity industry has been built, problems solved, and risks communicated mostly by technologists, for technologists,” said Oslan. “That approach doesn’t work for most people. The majority of all cyber events are traced back to an individual, with nearly 80% of society identifying as not technical and doesn’t want to be. Our focus is on making online safety clearer, more accessible, and easier to act on, without requiring technical expertise.”“This past weekend made that gap visible," Oslan continued. “Following a recent data exposure, 17.5 million Instagram users were targeted by unauthorized password reset attempts, putting millions of everyday people at risk. When incidents like this happen, companies struggle to reach users, users struggle to recognize real threats, and too often no one knows what to do, where to go, or who to trust.”In response, the National Cybersecurity Center issued an immediate action alert to subscribers and shared clear, step-by-step guidance across its social channels, outlining how to secure accounts, avoid malicious links, and reduce future risk. This real-time response reflects NCC’s renewed focus on translating cyber threats into trusted, actionable guidance for everyday people.New Leadership and Board Strengthen NCC’s Renewed MissionThe NCC has strengthened its leadership and board to better support the execution of its mission. After four years on the Board, Greg Oslan agreed to lead NCC as Chairman and CEO, guiding NCC through its next phase.These leadership changes demonstrate NCC’s belief that raising awareness alone cannot improve online safety. Effective execution is also essential. With a clear strategy and new leadership structure, NCC can extend its reach and support individuals and organizations as online risk becomes more complex.The NCC has refreshed its Board of Directors, moving to a smaller and more balanced group of leaders. The board adds deep experience across technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and marketing, along with senior leadership from the commercial world, government, the military, and the intelligence community.Together, the board brings operational discipline and a public-sector perspective to the organization. In addition to Oslan as Chairman, the NCC's new board includes:Kyle Hybl, Chairman Emeritus; President and CEO of El Pomar FoundationVishal Amin, Operating Partner, Crosspoint CapitalNick Copping, Founder & CEO of Zoom MarketingRick Crandall, Chairman, Donnelley Financial (NYSE: DFIN)Dawn Meyerriecks, Former Deputy Director of CIA for Science & TechnologyBob Thompson, Founder & CEO, Underline“Since the beginning of NCC, our mission has remained consistent, even as technology and society have evolved,” said Kyle Hybl. “What’s changed is the need to deliver that mission in new ways. I’m proud of what NCC has achieved and confident in the leadership team guiding its future.”With leadership and governance aligned, NCC is positioned to drive clear, actionable guidance at scale to help individuals stay safe online. The organization is prepared to meet the demands of today’s connected world.About the National Cybersecurity CenterThe National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals and organizations understand and reduce cyber risk. NCC makes online safety clearer and more practical by translating complex cybersecurity challenges into actionable, real-world guidance.As a trusted public-service resource, NCC gathers expertise from industry, government, and academia to support cyber resilience and promote informed decision-making. NCC leads awareness, knowledge, and solution efforts that strengthen online safety across society.For more information, visit https://nationalcybersecuritycenter.org/

