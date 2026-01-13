Oregon National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

HERMISTON, Ore. - The Oregon Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, held a formal Change of Command ceremony at the Hermiston Army National Guard Armory on Jan. 10, 2026, as Lt. Col. Christopher R. Miller relinquished command to Maj. Jorge L. De Anda, who assumed command.



The ceremony marked not only a leadership change but also the beginning of the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment's transition to an Infantry Battalion, as part of the Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative, designed to reorganize units for modern battlefield needs.

“This unit has a great history and lineage, and as you transition from 3-116 Armor to the 2nd [Battalion] of the 186th Infantry, you will honor the 116th lineage from World War II and the 2nd Battalion of the 186th Infantry Regiment,” said Col. Russell Gibson, 82nd Troop Command Brigade Commander, who presided over the ceremony. “As the 186, this unit was heavily involved in the Battle of Biak, which marked the first tank-versus-tank battle in the Pacific Theater.”

On July 30, 2025, three M1A2SEP tanks from Bravo Company's units participated in a ceremonial last-round event conducted on Range 26 at the Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho, serving as a symbolic farewell to the units' armored heritage.

Overseeing the last-round event, Lt. Col. Miller wanted to ensure that tank crews had one last chance at tank qualification proficiency.

“I will say it feels a bit strange to be formally passing the colors today, and despite all that, I’m extremely grateful to be here and have the opportunity to officially hand off the baton,” said Miller as he addressed the unit. “Getting the chance to come back here and serve alongside you over the past couple of years has truly been the greatest honor of my life.”

With the shift to an Infantry Unit, Maj. De Anda has risen through the ranks over the years with the 3-116th, from enlisted Soldier to noncommissioned officer, and is now the Battalion Commander.

“I would like to acknowledge the local community members here today… In the National Guard, we have a unique mission to defend our nation and protect our state and local communities, and I am deeply grateful for your ongoing support,” De Anda said. “As we look ahead, I feel both excited and a touch of sadness. I am excited to be the first unit to transition to Mobile Infantry, but I will miss the gunnery… Nevertheless, our readiness to serve our state and country is what defines us, regardless of the equipment and our multiple roles.”

Released Images:

260110-Z-CH590-1133: Oregon Army National Guard Col. Russell Gibson, commander of the 82nd Troop Command Brigade, addresses those in attendance at the Change of Command ceremony for the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, held at the Hermiston Army National Guard Armory in Hermiston, Oregon, on Jan. 10, 2026. Gibson described the unit's transition from armor to infantry, drawing on the brigade's proud World War II history and lineage. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

260110-Z-CH590-1120: (Left to right) Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Jorge L. De Anda, Lt. Col. Christopher R. Miller, and Col. Russell Gibson render a hand salute during the playing of the National Anthem as the Change of Command ceremony begins for the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, held at the Hermiston Army National Guard Armory in Hermiston, Oregon, on Jan. 10, 2026. Lt. Col. Miller relinquished command to Maj. De Anda, who will assume command as the unit begins a transition from armor to infantry as part of the Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

260110-Z-CH590-1128: (Left to right) Oregon Army National Guard Col. Russell Gibson, Maj. Jorge L. De Anda and Lt. Col. Christopher R. Miller stand at attention during the Change of Command ceremony for the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, held at the Hermiston Army National Guard Armory in Hermiston, Oregon, on Jan. 10, 2026. Lt. Col. Miller relinquished command to Maj. De Anda, who will assume command as the unit begins a transition from armor to infantry as part of the Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

260110-Z-CH590-1132: Oregon National Guard Lt. Col. Christopher R. Miller (right) receives a leadership gift from Sgt. Maj. Martin (left) and the unit members during the Change of Command Ceremony for the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, at the Hermiston Army National Guard Armory in Hermiston, Oregon, on Jan. 10, 2026. Lt. Col. Miller relinquished command to Maj. De Anda, who will assume command as the unit transitions from armor to infantry as part of the Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

260110-Z-CH590-1125: Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Jorge L. De Anda delivers his remarks as the incoming commander to those in attendance at the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, held at the Hermiston Army National Guard Armory in Hermiston, Oregon, on Jan. 10, 2026. Lt. Col. Christopher Miller relinquished command to Maj. De Anda as the unit transitions from armor to infantry as part of the Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

260110-Z-CH590-1139: Oregon National Guard Lt. Col. Christopher R. Miller (left) receives the unit colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Martin (right) during the Change of Command Ceremony for the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, at the Hermiston Army National Guard Armory in Hermiston, Oregon, on Jan. 10, 2026. Lt. Col. Miller relinquished command to Maj. De Anda, who will assume command as the unit transitions from armor to infantry as part of the Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)