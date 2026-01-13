Sequent Announces Launch of New Website for US Family Health Plan, Enhancing Digital Access for Military Families

The refreshed USFHP website

We value our partnership with Sequent and are excited about the digital improvements this launch brings.” — Debra Wada

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sequent Creative, a leading web design and digital experience agency based in San Diego, today announced the launch of the new official website for the US Family Health Plan, a TRICAREPrime option available to eligible military families, retired service members, and dependents across select U.S. regions.The digital redesign delivers a more intuitive, modern online experience — making it easier for beneficiaries to access healthcare information, understand benefits, and get support.The newly launched platform simplifies navigation and places essential healthcare tools front-and-center. From plan guidance and enrollment steps to provider information and care resources, users can now find assistance faster and with greater clarity. Learn more about the new website here: https://www.sequentcreative.com/us-family-health-plan-launches-new-website. “This project reflects our mission in helping organizations with meaningful impact deliver the best possible digital experience,” said Dean Huntley, Sequent’s Chief Technology Officer. “Military families deserve transparency and confidence when navigating healthcare. We are proud to support US Family Health Plan with a platform that honors that responsibility.”Developed with a user-first and accessibility-focused approach, the new website introduces:• A simplified enrollment and eligibility journey• ADA-conscious functionality and mobile-first performance• Quick-access tools including provider search and contact forms• Enhanced onboarding resources and FAQs• A scalable foundation for future digital enhancementsIn collaboration with Sequent, US Family Health Plan is emphasizing accessibility, transparency, and service to beneficiaries.“Our members are at the heart of every decision we make,” said Debra Wada. US Family Health Plan Project Manager. “This new website is a significant step forward in helping military families and retirees get the answers and support they need without barriers. We value our partnership with Sequent and are excited about the digital improvements this launch brings.”Huntley added, “We approach every engagement as a long-term partnership. The US Family Health Plan website is not just a redesigned site, it’s a foundation for continued growth and continuous improvements, ensuring members always have a reliable place to turn. We are proud to continue are path together that started in 2016. Excited to see what another ten years will bring."About SequentSequent is a digital agency specializing in website design, UX/UI, web management, and conversion-focused digital strategy for organizations that need more than a website, they need a dedicated web partner. With more than 20 years of experience serving healthcare, nonprofits, and professional services, Sequent helps clients go beyond launch with proactive management, support, and long-term improvement.Learn more at www.sequentcreative.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.