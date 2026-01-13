Travel Advisory: Traffic Pattern Change with Lane Reductions, Shifts qnd Ramp Closures Scheduled for January 16 at Route 37/Route 2 Interchange in Cranston

RHODE ISLAND, January 13 - Starting on Friday night, January 16, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will make numerous traffic pattern changes at the Route 37/Route 2 interchange in Cranston as it begins replacing the structurally deficient bridge that carries Route 37 over Route 2.

RIDOT will first demolish and rebuild the part of the bridge carrying westbound traffic. All traffic will shift onto the eastbound lanes, and the number of travel lanes will be reduced. At the same time, two ramps will be closed and traffic will be rerouted onto different ramps which will intersect Route 2 at a temporary traffic signal. All traffic movements will remain available to drivers. No lengthy detours are needed.

The following is a summary of the changes:

Route 37 at Route 2 (Exits 1C & 1D): Both Route 37 East and West will be shifted onto the eastbound portion of the bridge. With this change, the number of eastbound lanes will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. The number of lanes westbound will not change.

Route 37 East to Route 2 North toward Garden City/Chapel View: All traffic to Route 2 North or South will use Exit 1C. Exit 1D will be temporarily closed. RIDOT made modifications to the Exit 1C ramp so traffic can use a temporary traffic signal to make left turns onto Route 2 North toward Garden City/Chapel View. Traffic to Route 2 South toward the Howard Complex and Garden Hills Parkway will bypass the signal using the end of the existing ramp.

Route 2 South from Garden City/Chapel View to Route 37 East & I-95: The on-ramp located just after the Route 37 overpass will be closed. Instead, drivers will make a left turn at the temporary signal and use the ramp on the opposite side of the road to access Route 37 East toward the I-95 ramps.

Route 2 North/South on-ramp to Route 37 East: The stop sign at the end of the ramp will be removed and traffic entering the highway will have its own lane.

A map showing the ramp closures and brief detours is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

These temporary traffic pattern changes will remain in effect through the end of summer 2026, when RIDOT will alter the shifts and closed lanes and ramps so the second phase of work on the eastbound bridge can begin. Those changes will be announced in advance.

The bridge carrying Route 37 over Route 2 is being rebuilt as part of a larger $142.8 million project to make numerous improvements, replacing and rehabilitating six bridges carrying Route 37 over local roads, arterials, and rail lines. It is the third of three Route 37-focused projects, representing more than $300 million of improvements to address all bridges and safety concerns along the entire highway. In total, 27 bridges will be repaired or replaced.

Route 37 is a critical east-west freeway in central Rhode Island, linking the cities of Cranston and Warwick, major retail, office and residential areas, Interstate highways and Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. With a daily traffic count of 42,000 vehicles, Route 37 is one of the state's busiest corridors.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

This bridge rehabilitation is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.