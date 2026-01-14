Billy Zane Unveils New Leica Photo Series Treating Laughter as a Living Experiment

Actor/Photographer Billy Zane with a Leica M7, comedian Charles Fleischer and subject, Gallerist Wil Phearson Todd Collins as photographed by Actor/Photographer, Billy Zane with a Leica D-Lux 7 Actor/Photographer Billy Zane photographed by Dennys Ilic in his Hollywood Black and White series Actor/Photographer Billy Zane debuts "A GUY WALKS INTO A BAR" photo series at the Los Angeles Leica Gallery. Opening January 15 to March 2, 2026

Billy Zane unveils Leica exhibition, “A GUY WALKS INTO A BAR,” capturing the split-second laughter hits. Opens Jan 15 at Leica Gallery, West Hollywood.

Principally, we are reminded that joy, even when observed, remains one of the most reliable and transferable emotions we have.” — Billy Zane

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor Billy Zane (Titanic, Waltzing with Brando) is stepping behind the camera with a new black-and-white photo series that freezes the split-second a joke lands—the involuntary, contagious moment when people laugh before they can “pose” and the effect it has on the viewer. The work debuts January 15 at Leica Gallery Los Angeles as A GUY WALKS INTO A BAR on view through March 2, 2026.Zane explains the intent behind the series:“A GUY WALKS INTO A BAR… is a sociological experiment examining laughter as a transferable, involuntary, biological event. By positioning a stand-up comedian just behind my lens, each photograph captures the moment in which the laughter he inspires triggers a physiological response, releasing endorphins, dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin, briefly resetting the subject’s nervous system. More revealing still is what happens after the fact, when evidence of that laughter captured is later witnessed: the brain mirrors the experience, the body the chemistry, responding as if the delight were its own. An image becomes an event, and a smile seen becomes a smile felt, as you, the viewer, complete the circuit. Principally, we are reminded that joy, even when observed, remains one of the most reliable and transferable emotions we have.”The exhibition also features photographer Dennys Ilic: Hollywood Black and White, whose stylized portraits pair naturally with Zane’s spontaneous and reaction-driven work.Explore Billy Zane’s work as a visual artist and view current exhibitions at billyzaneart.com

