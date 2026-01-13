ODOJ Announces Prison Sentence for Sexual Abuse of Memory Care Resident

The Oregon Department of Justice today announced that Michael Putman, 50, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing an 86-year-old resident at Churchill Estates, a memory care facility in Eugene. Putman abused the victim over the course of several months while he was employed as her evening caretaker. The victim was particularly vulnerable due to advanced age and cognitive impairment.

“This case is a heartbreaking reminder that elder abuse can happen in places where families expect their loved ones to be safe,” said Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “When caregivers exploit trust and prey on vulnerable seniors, the harm is profound. We are committed to holding abusers accountable and to working with our partners to protect older Oregonians who cannot protect themselves.”

Putman appeared in court today and pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Criminal Mistreatment. The case was investigated and prosecuted through close coordination among state and local partners. The Eugene Police Department led the investigation, with specialized assistance from Kids First, which typically supports cases involving children, but also responds when vulnerable adults require trauma-informed interviews. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab and the Lane County District Attorney’s Office provided additional support.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Katherine Green of the Oregon Department of Justice and investigated by Eugene Police Department Detective Sean Kelley.

The Oregon Department of Justice encourages anyone who suspects elder abuse or neglect to report it to local law enforcement or appropriate authorities.