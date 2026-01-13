North Dakota Tourism unveils new promotional materials for 2026

North Dakota Tourism is proud to unveil the new marketing materials promoting thousands of the state’s travel businesses and amenities, inviting visitors and showcasing why North Dakota is a must-see destination.

The 2026 Travel Guide features the International Peace Garden on its cover, a symbol of peace and unity chosen to honor friendship between countries, and to welcome our Canadian neighbors and visitors from all over the U.S. and the globe. This iconic destination represents the shared beauty and hospitality that define North Dakota and Manitoba, reinforcing the state’s commitment to international goodwill and cross-border travel.

“What sets North Dakota apart is the authenticity and genuine spirit of our people,” said Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman. “Through breathtaking visuals and expanded itineraries, the new materials extend a warm invitation to experience our great state and to stay longer, discovering more of what North Dakota has to offer.”

The state’s official Travel Guide is 116 pages featuring beautiful imagery and easy-to-find information to inspire and motivate visitors to experience North Dakota’s outdoor adventures, history, culture, and welcoming communities. Expanded itineraries encourage travelers to extend their stay and discover more. Traveler information is available for more than 250 North Dakota communities. Approximately 200,000 copies will be distributed through traveler request, inquiry fulfillment, AAA offices, airports, ports of entry, attractions, hotels, rest areas, regional brochure racks, and visitor centers.

Tourism supports more than 3,000 businesses and 45,000 jobs statewide, reinforcing its role in economic diversification and community vitality, making these guides an essential tool for both visitors and local economies.

The 2026 Hunting and Fishing Guide features an overview of North Dakota’s fishing waters, guide and outfitter listings, and hunting season details. Approximately 40,000 copies will be distributed.

To order guides or state maps, visit https://www.ndtourism.com/visitor-information-order-form. The guides are developed in partnership with Odney for creative services, and with the North Dakota Rural Electric Cooperative, which will distribute 82,000 guides to subscribers with their February issue of North Dakota Living.