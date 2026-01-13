Yost Seeks to Relocate Canton Nursing Home Patients After Discovering Serious Health and Safety Failures

(CANTON, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is seeking a court order to shut down a nursing home in Canton on behalf of the Ohio Department of Health after their inspectors determined that widespread care failures are putting residents in “real and present danger.”

In a report issued Jan. 2, 2026, the health department said the House of Loreto, 2812 Harvard Ave., is, among other things, failing to provide fundamental care, monitor residents’ medical conditions and properly manage medications, placing 12 of the home’s 29 residents at serious risk. Six residents, the report said, had already suffered actual harm.

“These residents deserve safe, competent care,” Yost said. “When families entrust a nursing home with the care of their parents or grandparents, they should never have to fear that their loved ones are being neglected or harmed. Failing at that basic duty is unacceptable.”

As of Jan. 8, House of Loreto submitted an inadequate plan to address the problems, meaning it remains out of compliance with state law.

The inaction prompted Yost’s office to seek a temporary restraining order and injunction, filed in the Stark County Common Pleas Court, to close the nursing home and relocate residents to safer facilities. According to the Department of Health, there is sufficient capacity at other nursing homes in the Canton area to accommodate residents quickly and safely.

Among the department’s most serious findings at the House of Loreto:

Residents receiving blood-thinning medications were not being properly tracked.

Kidney problems went unmonitored, resulting in hospitalizations.

Poor wound care caused infections that failed to heal.

Medications were administered without proper documentation.

Narcotics were inadequately controlled.

The facility lacked essential backup medications.

There was no infection prevention specialist on staff.

The facility failed to take adequate precautions to prevent residents with dementia from wandering from the nursing home.

The inspectors also discovered deep leadership and staffing failures. New owners took over the House of Loreto in March 2025 but did not establish a governing board. Compounding these issues, the facility is understaffed further jeopardizing resident care.

