Third Annual Power Women Expo Returns to Downtown Tampa as the Region's Largest Gathering of Women!

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Third Annual Power Women Expo Returns to Downtown Tampa as the Region’s Largest Gathering of WomenThe Third Annual Power Women Expo, presented by the Women Impact Network — a Tampa Business Club initiative and the fastest-growing women’s organization in the region — returns to Downtown Tampa on Friday, March 27, at the Hotel Riverwalk, bringing together more than 1,500 women, 20 powerhouse speakers, and over 70 local vendors for one of the most anticipated leadership and empowerment events in Florida.Running from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the Power Women Expo delivers a full-day experience focused on women in leadership, business, entrepreneurship, wellness, and personal development, making it the largest women’s empowerment event in Tampa Bay.The day begins with exclusive VIP programming from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, featuring high-level leadership sessions and a VIP Luncheon from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM with top speakers, influencers, and community leaders.At 1:30 PM, the event opens to the public for General Admission, which is completely free thanks to generous community partners including Suncoast Credit Union and other leading sponsors. From 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM, attendees can experience dynamic panels, workshops, keynote speakers, and networking activations, all designed to provide real-world tools, inspiration, and actionable insights.With over 70 vendors, the expo also serves as a powerful platform for women-owned and community-driven businesses across wellness, beauty, finance, technology, fashion, health, and professional services.“This event is more than a conference — it is a movement,” organizers said. “The Power Women Expo is where Tampa Bay’s women come to be seen, supported, and elevated.”Event Highlights📅 Friday, March 27, 2026📍 Hotel Riverwalk – Downtown Tampa⏰ 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM💼 VIP Sessions & Luncheon: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM (Luncheon 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM)🎤 General Admission (Free): 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM👩‍💼 1,500+ Women Attendees🎙 20 Speakers & Panelists🛍 70+ Local VendorsTo register for free tickets, view the full event itinerary, or inquire about vendor booths and sponsorship opportunities, visit:For media interviews, press credentials, or additional information, contact:Roberto Borrero, ingateconsulting.com📞 813-203-6220

