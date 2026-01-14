QABA Strengthens International Collaboration and ABA Training During Outreach Visit to Nepal

QABA strengthens international collaboration and ABA training through an outreach visit supporting education and certification efforts in Nepal.

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board recently completed an outreach visit to Nepal focused on strengthening collaboration with local organizations providing applied behavior analysis services and supporting professional development across community and educational settings.During the visit, QABA representative Bonnie Camilotes met with teams from Avaani Foundation, Neo Child Care Center, Centre for Autism, and Autism Care Nepal. The meetings offered opportunities to observe programs in practice and to discuss how ABA-based approaches are being adapted to meet local needs while maintaining consistent professional standards.The visit coincided with growing discussion around implementing ABA in schools in Nepal and the role of applied behavior analysis within educational settings. Organizations working across the clinical and nonprofit sectors continue to engage educators and families as interest in structured behavioral supports within schools increases.As part of the outreach, Camilotes led an informational session attended by approximately 50 participants, including practitioners, educators, and individuals exploring formal training pathways. The session reviewed QABA’s credentialing structure for ABA certification in Nepal , outlining eligibility requirements, supervision expectations, examination procedures, and how credentials are used to support quality and accountability in practice.In addition to meetings with service providers, the outreach highlighted collaboration across clinical, nonprofit, and educational settings. QABA noted the commitment of local organizations working to expand access to behavioral support and build sustainable training models for practitioners serving children and families. The visit aligned with broader credentialing developments in Nepal, including the recognition of the country’s first locally credentialed professionals in applied behavior analysis.QABA stated that the visit underscores its broader commitment to international engagement and responsible growth of applied behavior analysis. By connecting directly with practitioners and organizations, the board aims to support consistent standards of practice while recognizing the importance of local leadership and implementation.The Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board provides certification programs and professional resources for ABA practitioners internationally. Additional information about its credentials and global initiatives is available on the organization's website.About the Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing BoardThe Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board is an international credentialing organization that provides certification programs for professionals working in applied behavior analysis. QABA establishes credentialing standards, administers examinations, and supports professional development for practitioners serving individuals across clinical, educational, and community settings worldwide.

