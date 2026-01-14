Lounge Lizard Launches Best Web Designs, Marketing Campaigns, and AI Creative Showreel

Lounge Lizard Logo

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc. , the industry-leading web design and digital marketing agency synonymous with digital excellence since 1998, announced the release of its latest agency reel. The visual showcase serves as a definitive look at what it means to be “Best in Breed” across the entire digital spectrum, combining nearly three decades of branding mastery with the cutting edge of AI-driven creative.Since its inception at the dawn of the digital age, Lounge Lizard has lived by a single standard: delivering extraordinary results. This new reel highlights that journey, inviting viewers to “Tap Into the Extraordinary” through a curated gallery of high-impact projects spanning Branding, Website Design, Digital Marketing, Social Media, and Search Visibility.A Legacy of "Best in Breed" ExcellenceWhile the digital landscape has shifted radically since 1998, Lounge Lizard’s core philosophy has remained unchanged. The new reel demonstrates how the agency’s foundational expertise in brand storytelling has evolved into a multi-disciplinary powerhouse.“We’ve been ‘Best in Breed’ for over 25 years because we refuse to settle for the conventional,” says Ken Braun, Co-Owner of Lounge Lizard. “This reel isn’t just a portfolio; it’s a testament to our ability to stay ahead of the curve. From the first websites of the late 90s to the complex AI integrations of today, we help our clients dominate their space by staying one step ahead of the ‘ordinary.’”The AI Creative FrontierA central highlight of the new showcase is Lounge Lizard’s newest pillar: Best in Breed AI Creative. By blending the agency’s deep understanding of consumer psychology with state-of-the-art AI tools, Lounge Lizard is redefining the speed and scale at which brands can engage their audiences. This synthesis of human strategy and machine intelligence ensures that every project, from search visibility to social media, is optimized for the modern era.Tapping Into the ExtraordinaryThe reel serves as a call to action for brands that have outgrown "good enough." It showcases a diverse array of work that emphasizes:-Visual Storytelling: World-class branding and web design that converts.-Digital Dominance: Sophisticated search visibility and marketing strategies that drive ROI.-The Next Level: Innovative AI-driven content that sets a new industry standard.The "Best in Breed" reel is now available for viewing on the Lounge Lizard website and across their social media channels.###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency with over 25 years in business. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, Richmond, Austin, Las Vegas, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

