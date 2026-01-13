Alpha Sigma Alpha Alumna Shares Practical Strategies with University Greek Leaders

Michelle Rupp, Founder and CEO, Memorable Results Media Inspiring the next generation of Greek leaders through the power of communication.

Memorable First Impressions and Authentic Networking for College Students

There is an expectation of certain soft skills that not all Gen-Zers possess. Leveraging these skills will positively influence candidates who get callbacks.” — Michelle Rupp

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Presenting with excellence and leveraging fraternity and sorority leadership roles for networking was the topic of conversation at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), Greek Summit. 65 students representing 18 different Greek Life Organizations took part in the one day event.“Students walked away with a stronger understanding of how to make memorable positive first impressions,” said Michelle Rupp, Founder and CEO of Memorable Results Media. “We also connected their specific leadership roles and skills to how they translate in the business world.”Serving in an executive role in their organization immediately signals they understand how to lead a team.“They lead weekly meetings with memberships that are in the hundreds. They plan events and engage in conflict resolution. Demonstrating their ability to communicate under pressure and preserve brand reputation,” said Rupp.Together, students learned how to speak with authority and confidence, offer a strong handshake, and make eye contact.“Gen-Z will be interviewing with Gen-X and Millennials. There is an expectation of certain soft skills that not all Gen-Zers possess. Leveraging these skills will positively separate candidates who get callbacks from those who don’t,”said Rupp.###About Memorable Results Media: Memorable Results Media was founded in 2021 by EMMY award-winning journalist Michelle Rupp. She uses her more than 25 years of experience in broadcasting to deliver tangible results. Her clients frequently see increased revenue, sold-out events and elevated visibility in their communities with many attributing significant business growth to her media strategies. Rupp has earned a reputation as a thought leader in the field of PR, Crisis Communications, and as a speaker on various communication topics.

