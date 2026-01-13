Schools and SAUs Invited to Host AmeriCorps Members for 2026-2027 Program Year

Schools and school administrative units (SAUs) across Maine are invited to explore an opportunity to build local capacity and deepen community impact by hosting an AmeriCorps member during the 2026-2027 program year through Goodwill Industries of Northern New England (NNE).

Now in its 18th year of operating AmeriCorps programs, Goodwill Industries of NNE is seeking mission-driven host sites, including schools, SAUs, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations, to partner in placing full-time, stipended AmeriCorps members who support local priorities such as reducing poverty, implementing public health interventions, and strengthening social and emotional development in youth.

With federal funding and support from AmeriCorps, more than 250,000 individuals nationwide serve in communities each year to address pressing challenges. AmeriCorps members gain valuable professional skills, receive benefits, and contribute meaningful service, while supporting organizations in expanding capacity and improving services. During the current program year, Goodwill NNE AmeriCorps has partnered with 60 organizations across Maine and New Hampshire, hosting more than 100 AmeriCorps members. These partnerships have supported evidence-based interventions, strengthened organizational infrastructure, and increased services to children, families, and communities.

For the 2026-2027 program year, Goodwill NNE AmeriCorps grants will be competitively awarded to approximately 80 host sites across Maine and New Hampshire. Over the coming months, Goodwill will work with interested sites to develop position descriptions, finalize partnerships, and prepare for member recruitment, with the goal of completing this process by February 2026. AmeriCorps members are expected to begin service in late summer or fall 2026, with terms running through July of 2027. Term lengths and schedules may vary and can be flexible depending on program needs.

While AmeriCorps programs are federally funded, a cost-sharing arrangement is required from host organizations to ensure local investment and support for members’ benefits packages.

Schools and SAUs interested in hosting an AmeriCorps member are encouraged to complete a brief interest survey to initiate the process. Please find that survey here. Schools and SAUs seeking innovative ways to strengthen student supports, enhance programming, and build sustainable community capacity are encouraged to consider this partnership opportunity.

Goodwill Industries of NNE will be hosting several informational webinars to provide details about program models, expectations, timelines, and next steps:

Additional information about Goodwill NNE AmeriCorps programs serving Maine and New Hampshire is available at www.goodwillnne.org/americorps.