Noble Gold Investments’ 2026 Silver Forecast: Why Silver is Soaring and Why Now is the Time to Invest

ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silver prices spiked dramatically in 2025, more than doubling to record highs (above $80/ounce). As prices continue to surge in early 2026, financial experts suggest it is a good time to buy silver due to strong industrial demand, persistent supply deficits, and its role as a financial safe haven during uncertain economic times. Noble Gold Investments accurately predicted that short-term silver prices would double and now expects long-term gains to surpass $125 per ounce.“We stand on the brink of a seismic shift—a once-in-a-lifetime supercycle—where renewable energy technologies, electric vehicles, and medical advancements will drive insatiable demand for silver,” according to Collin Plume, founder of Noble Gold Investments and author of Silver is the New Oil , a roadmap to leveraging silver.“However, the world is running out of silver and current mining production can’t keep up. Experts warn that all known silver reserves could be depleted within 20 years and as this supply crunch deepens, silver prices will continue to soar,” he added.Why the SurgeThe price increase was driven by a rare combination of the shrinking mine supply and silver’s critical role in electronics, solar panels (PV), electric vehicles (EVs), AI, and medical devices, making it a strategic metal for the green energy transition and high-tech sectors. Silver has been a strong safe-haven amid geopolitical tensions, and investor inflows into Silver Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) which offer investors a convenient and liquid way to gain exposure to the price movements of silver without the need for physical storage.There were also significant structural shifts in the silver market driven by China's new silver export restrictions implemented in January 2026, creating a supply squeeze and sparking frenzied trading. Some reports indicated major banks shifting from shorting to buying, fueled by high demand for clean energy tech and potential market manipulation. China effectively centralized its massive silver supply (60-70% globally) by requiring state approval for exports, causing price volatility and a historic short squeeze.Other key reasons for the surge include:Supply Crunch: Demand has outstripped mine supply for years, creating significant deficits and tightening inventories.Interest Rate Expectations: Anticipation of Federal Reserve rate cuts made non-yielding assets like silver more attractive.Gold/Silver Ratio: Silver's lower price relative to gold made it appear undervalued, attracting speculative investment.Industrial ApplicationsIt is estimated that over 50% of silver demand comes from industrial applications, making it a critical commodity in high-growth sectors including renewable energy, electric vehicles and technology and AI. Demand has consistently outpaced supply for several years, leading to persistent market deficits.Flat Supply: Roughly 70% of silver is a byproduct of mining other metals (like copper and zinc), meaning production cannot easily ramp up even if silver prices rise. Mine output has remained relatively flat or decreased in recent years.Growing Shortage: The cumulative global consumption of silver has exceeded production by nearly 700 million ounces over the past four years, creating a structural shortage that could put upward pressure on prices.Economic and Investor FactorsIn addition to industrial uses, silver maintains its traditional appeal as a precious metal hedge.Inflation Hedge and Safe Haven: In times of high inflation and global economic or geopolitical uncertainty, investors turn to tangible assets like silver and gold to protect their wealth.Market Volatility: Silver tends to be more volatile than gold, often amplifying gold's price movements. While this presents risks, some investors see it as an opportunity for higher returns when the market is rising.Accessible Entry Point: Compared to gold, which currently trades at a much higher price per ounce (over $80/oz for silver vs. over $4,000/oz for gold), silver is much more accessible for retail investors.About Noble Gold InvestmentsBased in Encino, California, Noble Gold Investments is a precious metals dealer and IRA company that helps individuals invest in physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for physical possession or within self-directed precious metals IRAs. Noble Gold Investments views a balanced portfolio as the key to long-term investing and retirement, and precious metals as the foundation of financial success. For a free gold and silver investment guide, a one-on-one consultation, or more information, visit NobleGoldInvestments.com or speak with a specialist by calling 877-646-5347.Media ContactsKat Kirsch - Kat@katkirsch.comMelissa Penn - Melissa@mielpr.com

