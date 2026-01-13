Attorney General Jackley, State’s Attorney Cotton Announce Wagner Man Arrested In Vehicle Death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton announce that a Wagner man has been arrested in connection with a fatal vehicle-related incident that occurred Saturday night near Wagner.

Darian Wright, 32, of Wagner, has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter, Driving Under the Influence (DUI), and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

The victim, Dana Frederick, 29, of Wagner, was found deceased at a Wagner residence. Investigators determined that she had been involved in a vehicle crash south of Wagner earlier that evening. The vehicle was allegedly driven by Wright. Both Wright and a young child sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Wagner Police Department.

Wright’s initial court appearance has not yet been scheduled. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution until proven guilty.

