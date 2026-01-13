New Haven Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B5000131

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joshua Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919





DATE/TIME: 01/12/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dove Lane, Starksboro

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Arrest on Warrant





ACCUSED: Michael Gardner

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual or domestic assault.)





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a residence in Starksboro for a reported family disturbance. Investigation revealed that Michael Gardner, 55, of Starksboro, had violated a Temporary Relief from Abuse Order. Additionally, Michael had an active Vermont arrest warrant.





Gardner was located and taken into custody without incident. Gardner was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, where he was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 01/13/2026 at 12:30 hours. Per the order of the court, Gardner was issued conditions of release and lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on $2,500 bail. VSP was assisted on scene by the Bristol Police Department.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/26 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



