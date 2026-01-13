New Haven Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B5000131
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joshua Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 01/12/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dove Lane, Starksboro
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Michael Gardner
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual or domestic assault.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a residence in Starksboro for a reported family disturbance. Investigation revealed that Michael Gardner, 55, of Starksboro, had violated a Temporary Relief from Abuse Order. Additionally, Michael had an active Vermont arrest warrant.
Gardner was located and taken into custody without incident. Gardner was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, where he was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 01/13/2026 at 12:30 hours. Per the order of the court, Gardner was issued conditions of release and lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on $2,500 bail. VSP was assisted on scene by the Bristol Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/26 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
