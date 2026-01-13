Justin Chopin Explores Community and Growth in New Orleans with Tara Hernandez on Above The Legal Limit

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What makes a city more than just a place to live and work? In Episode 75 of Above The Legal Limit, host Justin Chopin sits down with Tara Hernandez for a thoughtful conversation about community, connection, and what makes New Orleans stand apart from other cities.

Rather than focusing on competition, this episode explores how collaboration, local support, and shared pride shape New Orleans’ business and creative landscape. Tara discusses why people choose to stay, build, and invest here—and how the city’s culture of showing up for one another fuels long-term growth and resilience.

Episode Highlights:

In this engaging discussion, Justin and Tara explore:

- A Culture of Support: How community involvement plays a role in business and personal success.

- Why People Stay: The values, relationships, and opportunities that keep people rooted in New Orleans.

- Local Businesses and Big Ideas: How collaboration helps ideas grow beyond expectations.

- The Spirit of the City: What makes New Orleans’ sense of community both unique and enduring.

“The City That Shows Up” is available now on Above The Legal Limit. Stream the episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube to hear this conversation on community, growth, and the culture that defines New Orleans.

About Above The Legal Limit

Hosted by Justin Chopin, Above The Legal Limit delivers candid conversations about law, justice, and real-world issues that affect everyday people. With a focus on empowerment and education, each episode highlights professionals and changemakers working to make a difference. New episodes launch every Monday.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm LLC, based in New Orleans, combines more than 100 years of legal experience, with a focus on personal injury, hurricane litigation, and commercial disputes. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of individuals and businesses across Louisiana.



