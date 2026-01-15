Award-Winning Author and Philosophy Professor Claudia Mills Brings Ancient Stoic Wisdom to Young Readers in New Novel

Calliope Callisto Clark and the Search for Wisdom Author Claudia Mills

Calliope Callisto Clark and the Search for Wisdom introduces timeless philosophy through the relatable story of a girl trying to save her beloved dog

This book will help young readers who feel burdened by worry about situations completely outside of their control.” — Claudia Mills

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Stoicism experiences a cultural resurgence among adults seeking practical wisdom for modern stress and anxiety, award-winning author Claudia Mills bridges ancient philosophy and contemporary middle-grade fiction in "Calliope Callisto Clark and the Search for Wisdom," published by Holiday House and releasing March 10, 2026.

The Children's Book Review announces this latest novel from Mills, who uniquely combines her expertise as a tenured philosophy professor with more than two decades at the University of Colorado and her prolific career as an author of over 60 books for young readers.

In this hilarious and heartfelt story, strong-willed student Calliope Callisto Clark—"Callie"—joins a philosophy club seeking the wisdom she needs to keep her beloved but equally headstrong dog. But once she starts saying something, it's hard for her to stop. The opinion gets bigger and bigger, her voice gets louder and louder—and she gets in more and more trouble!

When Callie turns to Greek philosophy for answers on how to solve her problems, she only gets more questions: What is justice? What is fairness? And as her problems get bigger, so do her questions: Is it Callie's fault when Grampy has a stroke?

"Throughout my professional life, I have pursued two careers simultaneously, as a children's book author and tenured philosophy professor. These paths intersected beautifully in my teaching," said Mills. "But in Calliope Callisto Clark and the Search for Wisdom, for the first time, I have my main character directly encountering the work and words of some of the world's great philosophers."

The novel introduces young readers to Epictetus' timeless wisdom about focusing on what we can control and letting go of what we can't—a message particularly relevant as children today navigate unprecedented levels of stress and uncertainty.

"The sooner we can learn Epictetus' crucial life lesson—that some things are up to us and other things are NOT up to us—the better," continued Mills. "This book will help young readers who feel burdened by worry about situations completely outside of their control."

The book arrives at a time when traditional humanities disciplines face declining enrollments in higher education, yet popular interest in practical philosophy grows. "Calliope Callisto Clark and the Search for Wisdom" celebrates the importance of humanistic thought for everyone, regardless of age or professional ambition.

"Philosophy does NOT provide easy answers," concluded Mills. "Often you will end up with more questions than answers. But, like Callie and her fellow philosophy club members, readers will find their brains expanding as they wrestle with genuinely difficult questions."

Mills's recently published book, "The Last Apple Tree," was named a Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection, a prestigious honor recognizing outstanding books for young readers. Both "The Last Apple Tree" and "Calliope Callisto Clark and the Search for Wisdom" received starred reviews in Kirkus Reviews.

"Calliope Callisto Clark and the Search for Wisdom" will be published March 10, 2026, and available from major booksellers nationwide and online. To celebrate the release, Mills will host an online book tour beginning February 18, 2026.

The promotional tour includes giveaways of ten signed hardcover copies, plus a grand prize package featuring two additional signed Claudia Mills books and a one-hour Zoom visit with the author. Tour details and registration information are available via The Children's Book Review website.

Mills also offers inspirational talks about her famous hour-a-day writing system, which many have found transformative for their creative process.

For more information, interview requests, or review copies, please contact The Children's Book Review.

High-resolution cover art and author photos are available upon request.

ABOUT CLAUDIA MILLS

Claudia Mills is the author of over 60 books for young readers and professor emerita of philosophy at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Her books have received numerous honors and have been translated into multiple languages. She is a faculty member in the graduate programs in children's literature at Hollins University and has received two lifetime achievement awards: the Kerlan Award (2019) and the Anne Devereaux Jordan Award for Distinguished Service to Children's Literature (2025). Her edited book, "Ethics and Children's Literature," received a book award from the Children's Literature Association. She writes using her famous hour-a-day system while drinking Swiss Miss hot chocolate. For more information, visit www.claudiamillsauthor.com.

ABOUT THE CHILDREN'S BOOK REVIEW

The Children's Book Review is a trusted resource for parents, educators, and young readers, offering reviews and recommendations of the best books for children of all ages. With 1.3 million annual pageviews, The Children's Book Review provides valuable insights and resources for families and educators around the world, promoting literacy and fostering a love of reading. For more information, visit https://www.thechildrensbookreview.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.