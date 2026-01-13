Keeping New Yorkers Safe: Governor Hochul Unveils Plan to Strengthen Public Safety and Make Our Streets and Subways Safer

Governor Kathy Hochul today unveiled a series of proposals that will strengthen public safety across New York as part of her 2026 State of the State. Since taking office, Governor Hochul has invested $3 billion in public safety, including record support for local and state law enforcement, giving them the resources and support needed to drive down gun violence to record lows, reduce subway crime and combat pandemic-era surges in motor vehicle and retail thefts. These efforts, along with common sense changes to the state’s bail, discovery and gun laws that Governor Hochul obtained in previous legislative sessions, have helped make New York one of the safest large states in the country.

“When I came into office, I promised to do everything in my power to restore safety and security,” Governor Hochul said. “We backed that promise with action: Unprecedented investments in police and public safety, the strongest gun laws in the nation and common sense reforms to keep serial lawbreakers off the streets. This year, we’re building on what works using data coordination and smart enforcement to stay ahead of crime.”

Today’s proposals will build on this progress by cracking down on the scourge of illegal 3D-printed ghost guns, investing in new crime-fighting technology, supporting law enforcement officers and first responders, safeguarding New York’s roads and subways, enhancing its emergency preparedness response systems, and protecting New Yorkers’ religious freedom and access to health care.

Stopping Illegal Homegrown Guns

Cracking Down on 3D-Printed Firearms

Governor Hochul passed the strongest gun laws in the nation and made record investments in gun violence prevention, resulting in New York having the fewest shooting incidents statewide in recorded history in 2025. However, New York faces an emerging threat along with the rest of the nation – the proliferation of 3D-printed firearms and component parts. As 3D printers become more commonplace, so too have online gun blueprints—downloadable instructions that facilitate the manufacture of illegal, untraceable, easy-to-produce weapons.

Governor Hochul is taking a nation-leading stand to address this threat. She will crack down on illegal 3D-printed firearms by advancing first-in-the-nation legislation that will require minimum safety standards for 3D printers sold in New York to be equipped with basic technology that prevents the unlicensed, illegal production of lethal firearms and firearm parts. Legislation will task the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services with leading a task force of experts to recommend regulations that will ensure New Yorkers are protected from these dangerous DIY weapons. Following the implementation of the resulting regulations, the legislation will allow for recourse against any actor who sells a 3D printer in New York without equipping it with such technology.

To stem the unchecked distribution of digital blueprints which allow printers like those in middle school classrooms and private homes to churn out firearms, the Governor will advance legislation criminalizing the unlawful possession, sale, or distribution of blueprints that allow the printing of illegal guns and gun parts. The legislation will also add criminal penalties for the manufacture of 3D-printed firearms. Additionally, the Governor will direct the New York State Police to track both illegal 3D-printed firearms and sources of illegal design files, partnering with other law enforcement agencies to develop targeted interventions.

Taking Aim at DIY Machine Guns

Machine guns are illegal in every state and New York State’s ban on assault and semi-automatic assault weapons has saved countless lives. Manufacturers should not be allowed to sell pistols that can be turned into fully automatic weapons–which can fire at a rate of up to 1,200 rounds per minute–with a tiny, Lego-sized “switch” that can be easily purchased online or 3D-printed. However, certain firearm designs make it particularly easy to do just that, converting the weapon into a fully automatic machine gun that allows the shooter to spray bullets with a single pull of the trigger. Even though pistol converters are already illegal at the state and federal levels, these devices can be purchased illegally or 3D printed at home, then installed in minutes.

Last year, Governor Hochul signed legislation that required manufacturers to take reasonable steps to ensure that their firearms were not easily convertible into machine guns. This year, she will build upon that effort and take further action to protect New Yorkers by requiring that all pistols sold in the state to private citizens be designed in such a way that ensures they cannot quickly and easily be turned into DIY machine guns.

Protecting Our Neighbors’ Rights

Establishing a Right To Sue Federal Officers for Constitutional Violations

With unprecedented escalations in aggressive federal immigration enforcement, communities across the United States are reeling from heavy-handed tactics that have been alleged to trample on constitutional rights. To protect communities across the state and ensure accountability when constitutional rights are violated, Governor Hochul will advance legislation that gives New Yorkers a clear path to seek justice when their rights are violated.

The proposal authorizes individuals to bring state-level civil actions against federal officers who violate New Yorkers' U.S. constitutional rights, consistent with the same legal standards that already exist elsewhere in the law. Notably, State and local law enforcement officers already are subject to these standards, including qualified immunity that protects those officers who act within the bounds of clearly established law. This legislation would ensure accountability for federal officers under those same standards.

Protecting New Yorkers in Sensitive Locations

For decades, federal policy has limited warrantless civil immigration enforcement in sensitive locations such as schools, hospitals, and houses of worship. Recent federal changes have rolled back these protections, disrupting public safety, school communities, access to care, and trust in critical institutions.

New Yorkers should be able to attend school, access child care, seek medical care, and worship in peace. Governor Hochul will propose legislation to ensure sensitive locations can be protected from civil immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant. This measure will help provide stability for children and families in essential community spaces.

Protecting Safe Access to Worship and Health Care

In New York and across the nation, we see alarming incidents of interference including venomous and hate fueled demonstrations – when people attempt to exercise their right to worship or seek medical care in a manner that is safe and free from harassment. To ensure these fundamental freedoms, Governor Hochul is advancing legislation to establish buffer zones around houses of worship and health care facilities. Taking lessons learned from approaches adopted in other jurisdictions, these buffer zones will protect individuals from harassment and obstruction while preserving the right to lawful expression. This proposal reflects New York’s commitment to safeguarding public safety, religious freedom, and access to care, while upholding constitutional values.

Prioritizing Safety on the Subway

Sustaining Record Lows in Subway Crime by Putting Police on Platforms

Subway crime reached its lowest level in 16 years in 2025, with 14.4 percent fewer major crimes in the transit system compared to 2019. Transit robberies fell to their lowest levels on record, while gun recoveries reached an all-time high. Subway ridership is up: in 2025, there were almost 1.3 billion trips, up 30 percent from 2022.

These gains — lower crime and higher ridership — are the result of the hard work of dedicated police officers supported by Governor Hochul’s proactive investments in policing and mental health engagement strategies that promote order and public safety throughout the system. To ensure continued progress on subway safety, Governor Hochul will commit an additional $77 million to support the deployment of NYPD officers across the subway system to target areas of greatest need and deliver the largest impact to enhance rider safety.

Expanding SCOUT Teams in the Subway System

New York’s subway system continues to serve as a refuge for some of the State’s most vulnerable individuals, including people experiencing homelessness and untreated severe mental illness. The Subway Co-Response Outreach Teams initiative, known as SCOUT, pairs MTA Police officers with clinical staff from the NYC Department of Homeless Services to engage individuals in crisis and connect them to care, treatment, or shelter. Over the life of the program, SCOUT removals have led to approximately 7,500 nights of inpatient hospital care, with virtually no law enforcement outcomes.

Building on the success of the current teams, which have already helped hundreds of people access psychiatric care, medical services, and shelter, Governor Hochul will expand SCOUT teams by 50% from 10 to 15, to reach more locations and operate with greater flexibility across the system. This expansion will allow teams to respond more quickly to individuals in acute distress and focus resources where needs are greatest. By strengthening this proven partnership, New York will improve safety on the subway while ensuring people in crisis receive timely, appropriate care rather than being left without support.

Protecting Riders Through Platform Edge Barriers

Keeping riders safe on subway platforms is one of the most direct ways to improve everyday transit safety. Governor Hochul will expand the installation of platform edge barriers to 85 additional subway stations in 2026, building on recent progress to reduce the risk of falls onto the tracks. These barriers provide a visible, physical safety improvement that riders experience immediately while waiting for trains. 115 stations have already been upgraded using a streamlined, in-house approach that allows installations to move quickly and efficiently. By continuing to scale this proven approach, the State will make subway stations safer, calmer, and more secure for millions of daily riders.

Combating Crime and Ensuring Justice

Expanding Crime Analysis Centers Statewide

New York’s Crime Analysis Center Network has become a critical tool in the State’s public safety strategy, by supporting investigations, strengthening prosecutions, and improving coordination across law enforcement agencies. As crime increasingly crosses jurisdictional boundaries, there is growing demand for enhanced analytic capacity in regions with high population density and complex regional activity. The Crime Analysis Centers epitomize the Governor’s approach to data-driven policing which convenes all critical parties to confront our most intractable challenges head on.

To reach complete statewide coverage, Governor Hochul will expand the Crime Analysis Center Network by establishing a new center in Westchester County. This center will provide local and regional law enforcement with real-time crime analysis, investigative support, and stronger information sharing with counties and State partners. By extending the reach of one-of-a-kind, nationally recognized model to a key regional corridor, New York will continue to strengthen public safety and support effective policing statewide.

Solving Crimes by Investing in New York’s Crime Labs

Timely and reliable forensic analysis is critical to delivering justice for victims and holding offenders accountable, yet many of New York’s crime laboratories are operating with outdated equipment and long-standing staffing constraints. Governor Hochul will invest in crime labs across the state to reduce backlogs, speed up case processing, and improve the quality and consistency of forensic evidence. This initiative will support upgrades to DNA and drug analysis technology, expand forensic staffing, and strengthen statewide standards through accreditation and proficiency testing. By improving the speed and reliability of forensic work, the State will help ensure cases move forward efficiently and that survivors are not left waiting years for resolution.

Improving Police Training Academies

New York’s police officers are trained through a decentralized system of local academies that vary widely in curriculum, duration, and instructional quality. This inconsistency means officers across the state do not receive the same level of preparation, despite serving communities with similar expectations for professionalism, safety, and accountability. Governor Hochul will strengthen police training by developing an accreditation program that local agencies can opt into to ensure that all agencies have equal access to standardized information around best practices, which will help provide high-quality instruction, particularly for smaller and underserved departments.

Supporting State Police After Critical Incidents

Our first responders experience higher levels of mental health challenges than most other professions. As part of Governor Hochul’s commitment to taking care of Law Enforcement, addressing these challenges has been a priority. New York State Troopers carry out one of the most demanding public safety missions in the nation and place themselves in harm’s way to keep New Yorkers safe. To support officer well-being and public safety, the Governor will advance legislation to enhance and codify paid critical incident leave for State Police members involved in justified qualifying uses of force. This proposal ensures Troopers have the time and support needed to recover, fully cooperate with investigations, and safely return to duty, which reinforces accountability, professionalism, and the safety of the communities they serve.

Extending Orders of Protection

When defendants fail to appear in court, orders of protection—which can include stay-away provisions, no-contact requirements, and firearm surrender obligations—lose their enforceability at the very moments victims are most at risk. This loophole allows individuals to evade the consequences of court-ordered protections simply by failing to return to court, undermining victim safety and accountability. Governor Hochul will close this loophole by requiring courts to automatically extend an order of protection when a defendant does not return to court. Judges will also be required to clearly notify defendants in advance that the order will remain in effect if they fail to appear. By strengthening continuity and accountability, the State will better protect victims and prevent dangerous gaps in enforcement.

Supporting At-Risk and Survivor-Led Victim Assistance Programs

Many of New York’s more than 250 Victim Assistance Programs provide services that supplement those offered directly by the Office of Victim Services (OVS), yet some smaller or survivor-led organizations often lack the administrative capacity to manage financial stress. When these programs close, service gaps can emerge quickly in affected communities. Governor Hochul will announce a new technical assistance initiative administered by OVS to support fiscally at-risk and survivor-led programs. Participating organizations will be able to request targeted assistance, including financial management support, compliance guidance, and organizational planning, to stabilize programs, improve long-term sustainability, and increase access to victim services statewide.

Streamlining and Promoting Access to Victim Compensation

For crime victims, financial barriers stemming from victimization can worsen trauma and delay recovery, yet many New Yorkers are unaware that victim compensation is available or struggle to navigate the claims process. Governor Hochul will modernize New York’s victim compensation system by launching a new, trauma-informed claims platform that is easier to access, easier to use, and more responsive to victims’ needs. The State will also promote awareness of victim compensation and related services, so survivors know help is available when they need it most, regardless of having reported the crime to law enforcement. Together, these improvements will help victims access financial support more quickly, reduce stress during recovery, and strengthen trust in the services designed to support them.

Reforming Sexual Offense Evidence Collection Kit Procedures

Survivors of sexual assault deserve a system that prioritizes their dignity, autonomy, and long-term well-being. Governor Hochul will advance legislation to modernize sexual offense evidence collection kit procedures, so survivors have more time, more control, and more options when deciding how to move forward. The proposal will extend sexual offense evidence collection kit retention periods for survivors assaulted as children, and ensure that evidence cannot be destroyed without a survivor’s consent. It will also give certain minors with the capacity to consent more authority over decisions related to their own evidence collection kits. These proposals complement landmark legislation signed by the Governor that established and expanded a Statewide Sexual Offense Kit Tracking System, designed to support survivors and achieve justice. In addition, Governor Hochul will continue working with survivors, advocates, law enforcement, and health care providers to explore additional options for sexual offense evidence kit testing and reporting. Together, these changes will reduce re-traumatization, expand access to survivor services, and ensure the system responds to survivors on their terms, not on an arbitrary timeline.

Streamlining Justice by Reducing Costs and Delays in New York Grand Jury Proceedings

Of the 22 states that require indictment by a grand jury in felony cases, New York is the only one that requires a witness to appear in-person to authenticate routine business records before they can be admitted as evidence. This outdated requirement forces witnesses to travel, often from across the country, just to answer a few basic questions about records that are created in the regular course of business. The result is increased costs for prosecutors, lost productivity for companies, delayed cases, and wasted taxpayer dollars.

Governor Hochul will seek legislation to allow routine business records to be swiftly introduced through a sworn affidavit, bringing New York’s grand jury procedures in line with modern practice nationwide. Additionally, key substantive witnesses, located out of state or very far from the grand jury, will be able to testify without incurring extreme costs for the state or inconvenience for the witnesses. These common sense reforms will reduce costs, improve fairness, prevent unnecessary delays, and finally end a uniquely burdensome and outdated process.

Safeguarding New York’s Roads

Stopping New York City’s Super Speeders Through Intelligent Speed Assistance

Speed is one of the leading causes of serious injury and death on New York City streets, with repeat offenders posing an outsized risk to pedestrians, cyclists, and families. Governor Hochul will introduce legislation to authorize New York City to pilot a program to require the installation of Intelligent Speed Assistance systems for drivers with a documented pattern of flouting speeding laws and putting New Yorkers at risk. Under this initiative, New York City can require that vehicles driven by persistent speeders be equipped with technology that prevents motorists from driving more than a few miles per hour above the posted speed limit. This pilot will directly target the most dangerous driving behavior, helping prevent tragedies before they happen and making city streets safer for everyone. Based on the results from this pilot initiative, New York will seek to allow interested communities around the state to opt into an Intelligent Speed Assistance program.

Ensuring Safety First in New York’s Work Zones

Highway work zones are among the most dangerous places to work in New York, with speeding and distracted driving continuing to put workers and motorists at risk. In addition to work zone incursions resulting in fatal crashes and serious injuries, transportation workers also face increased rates of harassment and assaults as they work to maintain our roadways. Governor Hochul will strengthen work zone safety by introducing legislation to expand automated speed enforcement to additional roadways and modernizing driver education to reinforce safe behavior in active work zones. The State will also deploy new technologies that immediately warn workers when vehicles enter closed areas. In addition, Governor Hochul will advance stronger legal protections for frontline highway workers to deter assaults and hold offenders accountable. Together, these actions will better protect the people who keep New York’s roads safe and reduce preventable injuries and deaths in work zones.

Strengthening Motorcycle Licensing Standards for New and Inexperienced Riders

Motorcycle riders face a significantly higher risk of serious injury or death in traffic crashes, particularly when they lack formal training and on-road experience. While New York currently offers a voluntary motorcycle safety course, riders can currently obtain a license without completing standardized instruction. Governor Hochul will strengthen motorcycle licensing standards by requiring all new or first-time motorcycle license applicants to complete an approved rider training course before becoming licensed ensuring riders receive consistent instruction on safe operation, defensive riding techniques, and real-world traffic conditions. By setting a clear baseline for training, New York will reduce preventable crashes and help riders build the skills needed to ride safely and responsibly.

Improving Emergency and Disaster Response

Enhancing Readiness for Mass Violence Events

New York has experienced a growing number of mass violence incidents in recent years, placing intense strain on communities and the organizations that support survivors in the immediate aftermath. While local Victim Assistance Programs are trusted first points of contact, many lack training in disaster mental health, psychological first aid, and coordinated mass casualty response. Governor Hochul will strengthen the State’s readiness for mass violence events by directing a statewide training initiative to equip community-based Victim Assistance Programs with the skills needed to respond effectively to large-scale incidents. The Governor will also improve coordination among State agencies through the Mass Violence Advisory Council by establishing shared response protocols that clarify roles and streamline support.

Strengthening Statewide Urban Search and Rescue Capacity

Governor Hochul will strengthen statewide emergency response by establishing a new Urban Search and Rescue capability through a partnership between the Office of Fire Prevention and Control at the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) and local first responders. The team will meet the federal Type 1 Urban Search and Rescue standard, allowing it to deploy quickly and sustain large-scale rescue operations during major disasters, and expand access to advanced rescue capabilities that are currently concentrated in New York City. By building this capacity statewide, New York will improve response times, support local responders, and better protect lives during disasters and emergencies as extreme weather events become more frequent and severe

Partnering With Canada To Strengthen Disaster Response

New York regularly relies on mutual aid from other states during emergencies, but current agreements do not allow the State to formally access assistance from nearby Canadian provinces, even when those resources are closer and faster to deploy. Governor Hochul will propose legislation authorizing New York to join the Northern Emergency Management Assistance Compact and the International Emergency Assistance Compact, enabling coordinated emergency response with Ontario and Quebec. This will allow New York to request and provide personnel, equipment, and specialized capabilities across the border during disasters.

Developing a Comprehensive Plan for Drones

As drones become more widespread and capable, they pose growing risks to public safety, critical infrastructure, and the public. Current laws limit the State’s ability to restrict where drones can operate, respond quickly when drones are used maliciously or dangerously, or test and utilize effective counter-drone technologies.

Governor Hochul will advance a comprehensive approach to both prohibit risky drone use and narrowly pilot responsible use of drones as first responders. She will advance legislation and agency actions to further limit where drones may fly, expand law enforcement authority to respond to credible drone threats and support safe testing of counter-drone technologies. Under the proposal, the New York State Police will pilot drones as first responders, allowing officers to assess the reality of a situation before arriving on scene and promote officer and public safety.

Supporting First Responders’ Behavioral Health Needs

A recent statewide assessment by DHSES and SUNY New Paltz revealed that more than half of New York’s first responders are currently experiencing burnout, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety, and may turn to substance use as a means for coping, yet many remain hesitant to seek assistance through traditional channels.

The Governor will build on her commitment to supporting New York’s first responders by establishing a First Responder Behavioral Health Center of Excellence to serve as a statewide training and technical assistance hub so departments of all sizes can develop peer support programs. By leveraging the trust inherent in peer-to-peer relationships, New York will break down barriers to care and ensure that people who protect our communities have the mental health resources they need to stay safe and healthy on the job.

During her time in office, Governor Hochul has made public safety her top priority, championing a number of key initiatives including:

Signing landmark gun safety laws: strengthening New York’s Red Flag law, increasing the protections of the background check system, tightening restrictions on concealed carry weapons, codifying the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, and cracking down on illegal firearms.

Overseeing a 60 percent decline in shooting incidents with injury in communities participating in the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, with shooting incidents reaching the lowest level on record and resulting in the removal of more than 10,000 illegal guns from New York streets.

Delivering historic subway safety investments, driving down transit crime below pre-pandemic levels and to the second-lowest level in recorded history.

Strengthening New York’s bail and discovery laws to keep dangerous criminals off our streets while better protecting victims.

Taking decisive action against retail theft, expanding worker protections, adding new criminal charges that target organized retail theft rings, and providing security funding for small businesses; as of December 2025, retail theft is down 14 percent year over year in New York City.

Responding to the rise in hate crimes by expanding hate crime–eligible offenses and securing funding to protect at-risk sites.

Together, these efforts reflect Governor Hochul’s vision of a safer, stronger, and more equitable state for all New Yorkers.