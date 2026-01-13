Governor Hochul Unveils Plan to Invest in Nation-leading Environmental Protection Initiatives and Ensure a Greener, Healthier, and More Resilient New York State

Governor Hochul today unveiled her plan to continue investing in New York’s nation-leading environmental protection initiatives while bolstering the state's preparedness amidst frequent extreme weather events as part of her 2026 State of the State. The Governor seeks to dramatically increase New York’s already robust commitment to clean water projects across the state, empower local communities in tackling issues such as extreme heat, flooding, and other potential disasters, and continue record investments in the state’s successful Environmental Protection Fund to protect New York’s environment for generations to come.

“New York remains a national leader in climate action and protecting our environment,” Governor Hochul said. “We will continue our work to ensure our communities are greener, healthier, and more resilient by increasing our commitment to clean water, investing in local resiliency efforts, and protecting our open spaces and natural resources.”

Investing in the Environmental Protection Fund To Safeguard Our Natural Resources

As a cornerstone of the state’s conservation efforts, the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) provides resources across the state to help safeguard our water and natural resources, preserve vital farmland and forests, and invest in climate action. These investments also play an important role in expanding public access and stewardship for outdoor spaces, from the High Peaks of the Adirondacks to the shorelines of Long Island. Through its diverse funding and programming, the EPF also supports New York's zoos, botanical gardens, and aquariums, while establishing municipal parks and advancing environmental justice in overburdened communities. This is why Governor Hochul is reaffirming New York’s commitment to environmental leadership by proposing a record $425 million in funding for the EPF. This historic investment reinforces the state’s role as a national leader in conservation and environmental protection, helping preserve New York's environment for generations to come.

Investing More in Water Infrastructure

Governor Hochul is proposing a bold five-year, $3.75 billion commitment to modernize New York’s water systems, providing $750 million annually to provide clean water while also unlocking the state’s economic potential. This historic funding level will also continue to uplift and support New York’s premier water programs, such as the Water Infrastructure Improvement (WIIA) program, the Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) program, and the Lead Infrastructure Forgiveness and Transformation (LIFT) program. Central to this initiative is the new Smart Growth Water Grant Program, which will fund the essential sewer and water infrastructure required to build new housing and support the state’s growing economy.

As part of Governor Hochul’s commitment to ensuring New Yorkers have access to safe, clean drinking water, she is proposing continuing to invest in removing and replacing lead service lines. The state will move forward with new funding opportunities to support even more communities in the vital work of identifying and replacing lead service lines. To further safeguard our youngest residents, water filter replacements in schools will now be classified as reimbursable expenses.

This comprehensive plan also addresses environmental threats at their source by tackling landfill contamination. New regulations will require landfills to treat leachate, liquid waste containing heavy metals, and “forever chemicals” like PFAS, before it can reach municipal plants or drinking water sources. By providing dedicated funding for local governments to implement these source-treatment technologies, the State is protecting both our farmland and our water quality. This proactive approach saves taxpayers millions in future cleanup costs and reinforces New York’s commitment to a sustainable, toxin-free environment.

Continuing Our Commitment to Green, Resilient Communities

As extreme rainfall and flooding place growing strain on New York’s cities and towns, many communities still rely on outdated stormwater systems, which move water quickly but fail to reduce long-term risk. Governor Hochul will continue investments to create green, resilient communities by expanding the use of nature-based infrastructure that absorbs stormwater, reduces flooding, and cools neighborhoods during extreme heat. Building on prior success, the State will advance another round of the highly in-demand Green Resiliency Grant program to help municipalities replace hard surfaces with permeable landscapes, trees, and green systems that manage water where it falls.

Mitigating Flood Risk Through FloodSafe NY

As climate change increases the frequency of flooding across New York, many communities have streams and watersheds that have not been studied for flood risk, limiting the community’s ability to plan for land use, infrastructure, and climate adaptation. Without clear data on how waterways behave during extreme weather, local governments are forced to make high-stakes decisions without knowing where flooding is most likely to occur or which solution will be the most effective. Governor Hochul will advance FloodSafe NY to better understand and manage flood risk by aligning watershed studies, implementation grants, and stream monitoring into a single, coordinated resiliency effort. Building on the Resilient NY program and the Resilient Watersheds Grant Program, this initiative will help communities by identifying flood-prone areas and supporting practical mitigation strategies. FloodSafe NY will also strengthen the State’s stream gauge network, giving local governments better data on flooding patterns and hydrologic trends. Together, these efforts will help communities anticipate flood risks earlier, make smarter infrastructure decisions, and reduce damage from future flooding events.

Coordinating and Streamlining Resilience Resources for Local Communities

Local governments often struggle to navigate a fragmented landscape of State agencies and programs when advancing resilience projects, slowing progress and increasing risk and inefficiencies. Governor Hochul will direct the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to launch the Adaptation and Resilience Network, a one-stop online hub that consolidates guidance, tools, and resources across agencies. The Network will simplify access to information on permitting, funding opportunities, and best practices for climate-resilient infrastructure. By reducing complexity and improving coordination, this effort will help communities move resilience projects from concept to construction more efficiently.

Investing in Coastal Resiliency for Local Communities

New York’s coastlines face growing risks from sea-level rise, storm surge, and increasingly severe coastal storms that threaten homes, infrastructure, and local economies. Governor Hochul will continue investing in coastal resiliency by advancing a new round of grants to local communities for targeted projects that strengthen shorelines, protect critical assets, and reduce flood risk in vulnerable communities. This effort will prioritize nature-based solutions such as living shorelines and restored wetlands that absorb storm impacts while improving water quality and ecosystem health. By building on proven approaches and partnering with local governments and community organizations, New York will safeguard coastal communities while preserving access to working waterfronts and natural resources. These actions will help ensure that coastal regions across the State are better prepared, more resilient, and able to thrive in the face of a changing climate.

Enhancing Implementation of Waterfront Revitalization Plans

Many New York communities have completed Local Waterfront Revitalization Plans, but lack the tools to move from planning to action, leaving critical restoration and flood risk reduction projects unrealized. Governor Hochul will advance a new round of support to help communities implement priority projects identified in their approved waterfront plans. This effort will focus on restoring natural shorelines, improving public access, reducing flood risk, and revitalizing underutilized waterfront areas. By helping communities turn locally driven plans into on-the-ground improvements, the State will strengthen resilience, protect water quality, and support economic revitalization in inland waterfront communities across New York.

Supporting Resilient, Adaptive Communities

As climate change drives more frequent and severe weather events, many of New York’s frontline and lower-income communities lack reliable ways to stay connected, safe, and functional during emergencies, especially when power or communications are disrupted. To address this, Governor Hochul will launch a new competitive grant program to support community-based organizations in environmental justice and disadvantaged communities for strengthening local preparedness and response capabilities. The program will prioritize the development of Community Resiliency Hubs, which are trusted neighborhood locations equipped to support residents during extreme weather and other emergencies. Grants will also help local organizations secure essential response equipment needed to protect public health and safety in the critical hours following a disaster. By strengthening community-level readiness, this initiative will help ensure that assistance reaches the most climate-vulnerable New Yorkers quickly and effectively.

Expanding Access to State Parks For All New Yorkers

New York State’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) have experienced more than a decade of consecutive growth in visitation, reflecting strong and sustained interest from residents and visitors alike. This growth has been driven by investments in park facilities, programming, and accessibility, as well as growing demand for affordable outdoor recreation. Just last year, State Parks saw a record 88.3 million visitors in 2024 at the more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, and more. Governor Hochul will build on this momentum by expanding access to and experiences in State Parks across the State for young people and their families. This effort will introduce hundreds of wellness and recreational activities statewide, facilitate collaboration with local communities to identify new pedestrian entrances to parks including near schools, and expand the Explorer Club Activity Book pilot that encourages children ages five to 13 to engage with parks through educational activities. Together, these actions will help more New Yorkers experience their Parks as welcoming spaces for recreation, learning, and health.

Establishing the New York State Parks Trades Corps

As New York works to maintain and improve its State Parks, many facilities face aging infrastructure and a shortage of skilled workers to complete needed repairs and upgrades; at the same time, we have too many young people looking for pathways into economically viable careers. Governor Hochul will establish the New York State Parks Trades Corps, a pilot program that creates hands-on pathways for young people to enter skilled trades, while supporting critical park improvements. The program will provide participants with paid, real-world experience, training, and industry-recognized certifications that prepare them for long-term careers in high-demand trade fields. By connecting young people to meaningful work in State Parks, the Trades Corps will help bridge the transition from school to the workforce while simultaneously restoring public assets that serve families and communities. The pilot will begin with targeted restoration work at Camp Baker in Harriman State Park, expanding access to affordable outdoor recreation for New Yorkers.

Today’s announcement builds on the Governor’s successes over the last several years: