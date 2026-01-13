Asher College Dallas Reopens Free PC Repair Clinic

The Free PC Repair Clinic at Asher College Dallas has relaunched, once again empowering IT students and serving the local community.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Information Technology (IT) Department at Asher College is thrilled to announce the return of its highly popular Free PC Repair Clinic at the Dallas campus —offering complimentary computer repair services to the public while providing invaluable hands-on training for its students.The PC Repair Clinic is now open on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., welcoming members of the Dallas community to bring in their desktop or laptop computers for free diagnostics, virus removal, hardware and software installation, system maintenance, and repairs. Services are performed by Asher’s IT students under the expert supervision of industry-certified instructors—ensuring professional-level care at no cost.This initiative is a win-win for both the community and students. Local residents receive essential technology support they might otherwise be unable to afford, and Asher students gain real-world experience that helps them build confidence, sharpen technical skills, and prepare for high-demand careers in information technology.“Asher College is proud to continue supporting the greater Dallas community through the PC Repair Clinic,” said Campus Director Anthony Fisher. “This initiative is fundamental to our mission, and it’s great for both our students and the community. The PC clinic gives our students the hands-on, practical experience they need to become successful IT professionals while providing our community with access to a much-needed service, completely free of charge.”Clinic Details:Location: Asher College, 9330 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy #650, Dallas, TX 75243 Hours: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 am - 7 pmHow to Schedule: Call (972) 248-9000Cost: Completely Free to the PublicTo learn more about Asher College, visit www.asher.edu . To learn more about Asher College’s Dallas campus location, visit https://asher.edu/locations/Dallas/ . To learn more about Asher College’s IT career training programs, visit https://asher.edu/program/it-career-programs/ About Asher CollegeAsher College is an ACCET-accredited vocational career college with campuses in Sacramento, California; Dallas, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Asher offers hands-on career training programs in Information Technology, Healthcare, Business, and Office Administration. Financial Aid, Title IV funding, and Veteran Training Benefits are available to those who qualify.For more information, visit www.asher.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.