Stanton University Women’s Basketball Secures Historic First CalPac Victory After Grueling Start to Season Stanton University Women’s Basketball Makes History with First CalPac Win

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After enduring one of the toughest opening schedules in program history, the Stanton University Lady Elks finally broke through on Saturday night, earning their first win of the 2025–26 season and their first-ever California Pacific Conference (CalPac) victory. In a gritty defensive performance at Darling Pavilion, Stanton edged out Pacific Union College 44–40, marking a pivotal turning point for the young program.

The Lady Elks entered the matchup at 0–14, a record that belied the team’s growth and resilience. Their pre-conference slate was intentionally loaded with high-caliber NCAA opponents—an approach designed to accelerate development, fortify defensive discipline, and prepare the squad for the intensity of CalPac competition. On Saturday, the benefits of that demanding schedule were unmistakable.

From start to finish, Stanton delivered its most complete defensive effort of the season. The Lady Elks forced 26 turnovers and held Pacific Union to just 25.4 percent shooting from the field, consistently disrupting passing lanes and contesting nearly every shot attempt. Although both teams struggled to find offensive rhythm early, Stanton’s relentless pressure ultimately dictated the pace of the game.

Several standout performances fueled the historic victory:

• Nicole Ros, the team’s offensive anchor, led all scorers with 17 points. She was instrumental down the stretch, sinking seven of eight free throws to secure the win in the closing minutes.

• Najharae Young delivered a dominant performance in the paint, recording 11 points and a staggering 21 rebounds. Her six blocks set the tone defensively, eliminating second-chance opportunities and protecting the rim with authority.

• Isabel Betancor provided an indispensable spark off the bench. In 29 high-energy minutes, she contributed eight points, three steals, and three assists, helping swing momentum when the game tightened.

After trailing 11–9 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Elks showcased the resilience that has defined their season. They tightened their defensive schemes, executed with composure, and outscored Pacific Union 16–12 in the final frame to secure the victory.

With the win, Stanton University moves to 1–1 in conference play and, more importantly, signals that the program is rapidly evolving. The early-season gauntlet against NCAA powerhouses appears to have built a foundation capable of competing with — and defeating — established CalPac opponents.

As Stanton University continues expanding its academic and athletic footprint, the Lady Elks’ landmark victory stands as a testament to the institution’s commitment to building competitive, character-driven programs. For the team and the university community, Saturday’s triumph marks not just a win on the scoreboard, but a clear indication of what’s possible in the seasons ahead.



