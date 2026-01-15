INDIGO Biosciences Launches AMY1 and AMY3 Receptor Reporter Assays for Metabolic and Neuroendocrine Research
New Cell-Based Assays Support Drug Discovery Across the Amylin Receptor FamilySTATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, a premier provider of cell-based reporter assay solutions, has announced the launch of its Human Amylin Type 1 Receptor (AMY1R) Reporter Assay and Human Amylin Type 3 Receptor (AMY3R) Reporter Assay. Together, these new assays provide researchers with robust, ready-to-use tools for studying amylin receptor signaling and allow them to accelerate therapeutic development in obesity, metabolic disease, migraine, and neuroendocrine research.
“The amylin receptor family plays a central role in appetite regulation, glucose homeostasis, and gut-brain communication, making it a focus in modern drug discovery,” said Dr. Jack Vanden Heuvel, Chief Scientific Officer at INDIGO Biosciences. “By launching reporter assays for both AMY1R and AMY3R simultaneously, INDIGO enables scientists to directly compare receptor subtype activity and generate deeper insights on their compounds.”
Amylin receptors are heterodimeric G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) formed by the calcitonin receptor (CTR) paired with receptor activity-modifying proteins (RAMPs). AMY3R has emerged as a key mediator of satiety signaling, post-prandial glucose regulation, and gut-brain communication, while AMY1R is of particular interest in studies intersecting amylin and calcitonin gene-related peptide biology, including migraine research and neuroendocrine signaling. Together, these receptors represent complementary and strategically important targets for pharmaceutical development, targeting weight loss, incretin-amylin combination therapies, diabetes, and central nervous system disorders.
“INDIGO is committed to delivering tools that simplify complex workflows while producing reliable, reproducible data,” added Dr. Vanden Heuvel. “The launch of the AMY1R and AMY3R Reporter Assays expands our growing portfolio of metabolic and neuroendocrine receptor assays and supports researchers developing next-generation obesity therapeutics, receptor-selective ligands, and combination drug strategies.”
INDIGO’s AMY1R and AMY3R Reporter Assay kits include all materials required to perform the assays, including cryopreserved, optimized reporter cells; media for cell recovery and compound dilution; validated reference agonists; luciferase detection reagents; cell culture-ready assay plates; and detailed protocols. By delivering every required component in a single, easy-to-use kit, INDIGO enables researchers to generate high-quality data rapidly, without the need for time-consuming cell maintenance or assay optimization.
INDIGO’s Human AMY1R and AMY3R Reporter Assays are available as all-inclusive kits in 96-well and 3×32-well formats, with bulk reagent options available to support high-throughput screening programs. Researchers may also outsource amylin receptor studies through INDIGO’s assay services, offering a convenient and cost-effective alternative to in-house testing while ensuring access to high-quality, reproducible data backed by INDIGO’s assay expertise.
