INDIGO Biosciences Launches AMY1 and AMY3 Receptor Reporter Assays for Metabolic and Neuroendocrine Research

AMY1R, Activation Assay

AMY3R, Activation Assay

New Cell-Based Assays Support Drug Discovery Across the Amylin Receptor Family

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, a premier provider of cell-based reporter assay solutions, has announced the launch of its Human Amylin Type 1 Receptor (AMY1R) Reporter Assay and Human Amylin Type 3 Receptor (AMY3R) Reporter Assay. Together, these new assays provide researchers with robust, ready-to-use tools for studying amylin receptor signaling and allow them to accelerate therapeutic development in obesity, metabolic disease, migraine, and neuroendocrine research.

“The amylin receptor family plays a central role in appetite regulation, glucose homeostasis, and gut-brain communication, making it a focus in modern drug discovery,” said Dr. Jack Vanden Heuvel, Chief Scientific Officer at INDIGO Biosciences. “By launching reporter assays for both AMY1R and AMY3R simultaneously, INDIGO enables scientists to directly compare receptor subtype activity and generate deeper insights on their compounds.”

Amylin receptors are heterodimeric G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) formed by the calcitonin receptor (CTR) paired with receptor activity-modifying proteins (RAMPs). AMY3R has emerged as a key mediator of satiety signaling, post-prandial glucose regulation, and gut-brain communication, while AMY1R is of particular interest in studies intersecting amylin and calcitonin gene-related peptide biology, including migraine research and neuroendocrine signaling. Together, these receptors represent complementary and strategically important targets for pharmaceutical development, targeting weight loss, incretin-amylin combination therapies, diabetes, and central nervous system disorders.

“INDIGO is committed to delivering tools that simplify complex workflows while producing reliable, reproducible data,” added Dr. Vanden Heuvel. “The launch of the AMY1R and AMY3R Reporter Assays expands our growing portfolio of metabolic and neuroendocrine receptor assays and supports researchers developing next-generation obesity therapeutics, receptor-selective ligands, and combination drug strategies.”

INDIGO’s AMY1R and AMY3R Reporter Assay kits include all materials required to perform the assays, including cryopreserved, optimized reporter cells; media for cell recovery and compound dilution; validated reference agonists; luciferase detection reagents; cell culture-ready assay plates; and detailed protocols. By delivering every required component in a single, easy-to-use kit, INDIGO enables researchers to generate high-quality data rapidly, without the need for time-consuming cell maintenance or assay optimization.

INDIGO’s Human AMY1R and AMY3R Reporter Assays are available as all-inclusive kits in 96-well and 3×32-well formats, with bulk reagent options available to support high-throughput screening programs. Researchers may also outsource amylin receptor studies through INDIGO’s assay services, offering a convenient and cost-effective alternative to in-house testing while ensuring access to high-quality, reproducible data backed by INDIGO’s assay expertise.

For more information about INDIGO’s Amylin Receptor Reporter Assays and other products and services, visit www.indigobiosciences.com.

Michael Gardner
INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.
+ +1 814-234-1919
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

INDIGO Biosciences Launches AMY1 and AMY3 Receptor Reporter Assays for Metabolic and Neuroendocrine Research

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Michael Gardner
INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.
+ +1 814-234-1919
Company/Organization
INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.
3006 Research Drive, Suite A1
State College, Pennsylvania, 16801
United States
+1 814-234-1919
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

INDIGO Biosciences is a leading provider of cell-based luciferase reporter assays for nuclear receptors, GPCRs, cytokine receptors, growth factor receptors, and more. INDIGO offers reporter cell lines and all-inclusive assay kits for use by scientists in their own labs, or INDIGO can perform assays as a service. INDIGO products and services are used in a broad range of applications including drug discovery, environmental toxicology, academic/governmental research, and regulatory compliance. Their assays have been used in labs worldwide and are demonstrated to provide fast, accurate, and reproducible results. INDIGO has a highly qualified technical team of scientists dedicated to supporting research clients through reliable, easy-to-use products and custom assay services. Learn more at indigobiosciences.com.

indigobiosciences.com

More From This Author
INDIGO Biosciences Launches AMY1 and AMY3 Receptor Reporter Assays for Metabolic and Neuroendocrine Research
INDIGO Biosciences Launches Melanocortin Receptor Reporter Assay Family
INDIGO Biosciences Expands Alternative Species Portfolio with Six New Receptor Assays for Cross-Species Drug Screening
View All Stories From This Author