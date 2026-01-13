Free PC Repair Clinic at Asher College Las Vegas Reopened

The Free PC Repair Clinic at Asher College in Las Vegas has reopened, empowering IT students and serving the local community once again.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asher College ’s Information Technology (IT) Department is excited to announce the popular Free PC Repair Clinic at the Las Vegas campus has reopened. The PC clinic offers complimentary computer repair services to the public while providing invaluable hands-on training for its students.Asher College - Las Vegas’ PC Repair Clinic welcomes members of the Las Vegas community to bring in their desktop or laptop computers for free diagnostics, virus removal, hardware and software installation, system maintenance, and repairs. Asher’s IT students perform the services under the close supervision of industry-certified instructors. This ensures professional-level care at no cost to the public. The PC Clinic is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; drop off and pick up are by appointment.This initiative is a win-win for both the community and students. Local residents receive essential technology support they might otherwise be unable to afford, and Asher students gain real-world experience that helps them build confidence, sharpen technical skills, and prepare for high-demand careers in information technology.“Asher College is proud to continue supporting the greater Las Vegas community through the PC Repair Clinic,” said Director of Education James Smith. “This initiative is fundamental to our mission, and it’s great for both our students and the community. The PC Clinic gives our students the hands-on, practical experience they need to become successful IT professionals while providing our community with access to a much-needed service, completely free of charge.”Clinic Details:Location: Asher College, 6029 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 am - 5 pm; by appointment onlyHow to Schedule: Call (702) 836-9900Cost: Completely Free to the PublicTo learn more about Asher College, visit www.asher.edu . To learn more about Asher College’s Las Vegas campus location, visit https://asher.edu/locations/Lasvegas/ . To learn more about Asher College’s IT career training programs, visit https://asher.edu/program/it-career-programs/ About Asher CollegeAsher College is an ACCET-accredited vocational career college with campuses in Sacramento, California; Dallas, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Asher offers hands-on career training programs in Information Technology, Healthcare, Business, and Office Administration. Financial Aid, Title IV funding, and Veteran Training Benefits are available to those who qualify.For more information, visit www.asher.edu

