James 'JW' Radford Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Relentless' with Lisa Nichols

James "JW" Radford

WALDORF, MD, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting new publishing collaboration with James "JW" Radford, who will co-author the upcoming book “Relentless” alongside world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.



“Relentless” offers a powerful exploration of what it truly takes to keep going when quitting feels like the easier option. Through real-world stories and honest reflection, the book examines the mindset, discipline, and inner strength required to persevere when motivation fades and challenges intensify. Rather than focusing on perfection or overnight success, the book centers on resilience built over time, purpose clarified through adversity, and the courage to stay committed even when outcomes are uncertain.



JW Radford is a U.S. Air Force veteran, former federal Contracting Officer, and the visionary founder and CEO of Trust Consulting Services, a powerhouse government contracting firm with over $70 million in annual revenue and 1,700+ employees nationwide. As a nationally recognized best-selling author and inspirational speaker, Radford shares his journey of resilience and leadership to uplift veterans, entrepreneurs, and underserved communities. He is also the founder of the Courage to Climb Foundation, which empowers individuals overcoming adversity. Outside of work, JW is a devoted family man who finds joy in mentoring youth, exploring new business ventures, and indulging in his passion for good food, sports, and spontaneous weekend adventures. Whether he's leading from the boardroom or motivating from the stage, JW Radford brings energy, purpose, and a deep commitment to impact wherever he goes.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome James "JW" Radford as a co-author of “Relentless.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering timely inspiration and practical perspectives from Lisa Nichols, James "JW" Radford, and other leading professionals for readers determined to keep going—no matter the odds.

