Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale Makes a Grand Move to Bozeman

Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale brings together the finest artisans, designers, collectors and tastemakers.

After historic runs in Cody and Jackson Hole, Montana’s “creative corridor” becomes the next home of the West’s premier design event

This move reflects the evolution of the West’s design economy. Bozeman offers rich cultural roots and a booming luxury home and real estate market. It is the perfect location for this legacy event.” — Allison Merritt, Executive Director at WDC

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Western lifestyle, design and luxury-home event of the year is coming to Bozeman. The Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale (WDC) is relocating to Bozeman for its next edition, marking a pivotal moment for Montana’s art, architecture, design and luxury real estate community. Founded in Cody, Wyoming more than three decades ago, held for 18 years in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and now shifting to the heart of Montana, the WDC will take place August 6-9, 2026, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University in Bozeman.

Originally launched in Cody, Wyoming in the early 1990s to promote contemporary artisans working in historic American craft methods, the WDC later moved to Jackson Hole in 2007 and has grown into a four-day, multi-million-dollar event. In Jackson Hole, the event drew hundreds of artists, interior designers and architecture trade professionals, and thousands of serious buyers of luxury furnishings, fashion and home accessory pieces.

Now, in Bozeman, the WDC brings this same curated, high caliber experience with a fresh Montana setting. The shift signals new opportunities for the region’s design stakeholders including architects, interior designers, homebuilders, luxury real estate developers and collectors to engage directly with national-scale talent in the “West meets luxury” space.

What to Expect in Bozeman:

• Preview Party and Live Runway Fashion Show (August 6): The event kicks off with a glamorous evening of craft, couture and cocktails. The runway features “western-genre couture collections from both up-and-coming and established designers.” A live auction of one-of-a-kind pieces accompanies the show, benefiting the WDC Artist Awards fund.

• Three-Day Exhibit + Sale (August 7–9): Attendees will browse and purchase work from over 100 juried artisans, spanning furniture, fashion, jewelry, leather, metal, woodwork and mixed media. The conference has a long tradition of no commissions on artist sales, directly uniting maker and buyer.

• Designer Showhouse: Integrated into the exhibit floor will be full-scale “shop-in-shop” experience for high-end interior and home design brands, an ideal nexus for real-estate developers, luxury homebuilders and interior design firms.

• Design Excellence Awards: More than $20,000 in cash awards will be distributed across all categories including Best in Show, Best Collections, and Spirit Awards, underscoring the event’s prestige and impact.

Bozeman is experiencing a surging interest in luxury residences and high-end design and architect driven custom homes. Adding the WDC’s national level exposure elevates the region’s profile in interior design, architecture and real estate circles. For sponsors and attendees alike, this is more than a show, it’s a strategic platform. The WDC cultivates a relationship hub with longer dwell time and deeper conversations.

Longtime event participants, author Chase Reynolds Ewald and photographer Audrey Hall met at one of the first Western Design Conferences in the early 1990s, an encounter that resulted in seven collaborative books on western design and lifestyle. Today, nearly 30 years later, they share equal excitement for the event. "The Western Design Conference continues to serve as a catalyst for interesting and creative people to meet, connect and collaborate,” explains Hall.

"For us, the Western Design Conference is the original event for the West's top artisans, clothing designers and fine artists to converge and share their workFor style setters and collectors, it's a place of inspiration and excitement. This is an event that is eagerly anticipated all year long," added Reynolds.

Brands in fine furniture manufacturing, luxury home building, architecture, interior design, lifestyle real estate development, high end fashion, custom jewelry and resort living will find direct access to WDC’s curated community.

The Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale is the premier exhibition of Western-inspired art, fashion, and home décor. Celebrating both tradition and innovation, the event draws artists from across the nation and provides an unparalleled platform for showcasing fine craftsmanship. Since its inception, more than 30 years ago the WDC Exhibit + Sale has grown into a must-attend event for collectors and enthusiasts alike. Founded in Cody, Wyoming, relocated to Jackson Hole for 18 years and now expanding to Bozeman, Montana. The WDC convenes top artisans, designers, architects, collectors and buyers who share a passion for the craftsmanship and aesthetic of the West. For more information, please visit westerndesignconference.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook @westerndesignconference

